Photo: Kansas City Star /  Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

The Kansas City Chiefs’ triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII secured the team their third Super Bowl title and second since 2020. But outside Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, the Chiefs found critics not among Eagles fans, but Native Americans protesting the team’s name, mascot, and fan traditions. 

In recent years, team names with racist histories have gained increased attention across the sports world. Some teams, as a result, chose to act. The Washington Football Team ditched the racial slur of their old name in favor of the Washington Commanders, while the Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians. Similar calls have emerged for the Atlanta Braves to do the same. The Kansas City Chiefs, complete with their beloved Native American drum and popular tomahawk chop war chant, fall into this category.

Native American activists organized around the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 12) as an opportunity to bring awareness to another team name that needs changing. Protests took place across the country — from outside the stadium in Arizona to back in the team’s home of Kansas City. Amanda Blackhorse, a Diné (Navajo) activist who was the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against the Washington Football Team, told The Nation that the Chiefs shouldn’t get a pass just because of their winning record. 

“I think people act like there’s nothing wrong because they’ve been winning,” Blackhorse said. “I think that it’s easier to ignore away that there’s a whole controversy behind [the Chiefs’] name — that Natives have been protesting the team for decades and decades.” Blackhorse, who has been an outspoken activist in the movement against offensive Native American mascots and logos for over a decade, was among those protesting outside the stadium on Sunday. 

Native American mascots have been used over the years by companies and brands from Mutual of Omaha to Land O’Lakes. These images have been criticized as caricatures of Native Americans and their culture, leading many companies to remove them from their branding. Colorado even banned the use of Native Americans as mascots last year.

Allie Young, another Diné activist, addressed the concerns of fans who think the controversy over the Chiefs’ name is superficial and that they should take sports more lightly. They believe that a name change is the least that the team can do. 

“It’s not a huge ask to simply change the name,” Young told The Nation. “Those fans will continue to be loyal to that team because that’s where they’re from. We’ve seen that with the Washington Football Team. They changed their name, and their fanbase is still loyal… The NFL is a billion-dollar industry, and they use us — our image — solely for profit.” 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 ranked: Diddy For Uber One, Cardi B and Offset & more

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Massachusetts man racially harassed Haitian neighbors with banana peels for months

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Twitter reacts as the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

By DJ First Class
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
NFL
Social Justice
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 ranked: Diddy For Uber One, Cardi B and Offset & more

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Massachusetts man racially harassed Haitian neighbors with banana peels for months

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Twitter reacts as the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

By DJ First Class
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More