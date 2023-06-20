Fans have no idea how much effort Emotional Oranges put into their shows. The group, comprised of Azad and Vali, has included intricate animations, dancers, and high production value to bring their ethereal yet punchy R&B across the world at a high cost.

“It takes a village to put together a show. We still haven’t made money from touring. We’re in the red over half a million dollars over the past four years because we’ve wanted to put on a great experience for our fans,” Azad told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the enigmatic duo explains the spiritual experience of performing in Cape Town, Mary J. Blige checking out their show, and the dozens of songs they’re ready to unleash on their fans later this year. Read the exclusive interview below.

Your first show as Emotional Oranges was in Toronto in May 2019, and you were somewhat hiding your identities. How did that approach affect your set?

Azad: You have to be really vulnerable to be able to put yourself out there already as a musician and a songwriter. The intention behind the show was to have people come and get to experience us. We weren’t putting ourselves out there on the internet like that, but Val and I put a lot into the show. So, I feel like people got to really get to know us.

Vali: I didn’t even know if it would be real (laughs). Our soundcheck was about two hours long because we tried to make it perfect. Then we asked, “Are people going to come? Is this real?” After we did our first song, “Unless You’re Drowning,” I remember looking at him and then looking out into the audience in the crowd. We were both like, “Wait, no, this is actually real.”

What were some mishaps you two learned from?

Azad: I vividly remember our show in Amsterdam at Bitterzoet [on June 4, 2019] when the sound went out. We’ve all loved Kevin Lyttle’s “Turn Me On,” but I never thought I’d see the day when 300 people would be singing that song with Val and our guitar player Mitch with no sound on. That was insane. I don’t know about you, Val, but that changed my whole perspective.

Vali: We were jamming to it in the dressing room before we went on. Then, the sound cut out in the middle of the set. I remember the mics were on, but nothing else. I just saw Azad run behind me to the sound guy and then run back the other way. Then, I looked over at Mitch and said, “’Turn Me On.’ Should we just sing it (laughs)?” He just starts playing these campfire guitar chords, and we start singing. That was a really significant moment where we showed we got each other onstage.