By Regina Cho
  /  10.07.2022

Today (Oct. 7), buzzing songstress Joyce Wrice makes returns with Motive, her brand new experimental and uptempo EP. The project boasts beats from Kaytranada — who produced three of the five songs on the project — in addition to contributions from multi-platinum producer Kaelin Ellis, Nigerian hitmaker Osinachi, and rising R&B artist Mack Keane. Motive was lead by her “Iced Tea” single, which set the tone for the EP with its playful lyrics and vibrant beat:

Way, feel some way when I’m in my bag, can’t slow the pace, I know my place/ It’s a shame how you hate on everything and everyone/ When you’re the one to blame, keep it on the low, ’cause I’m better on my own/ So you could go sit your a** over there (Yeah) caught up in my flow, something that you’ll never know/ Don’t need nobody to care, feel good when you’re living like me (Oh-oh)/ Can’t f**k with a woman like me

“In between coming off of my debut album and brainstorming ideas for my sophomore album, I was motivated to create an EP that the world could dance to,” Wrice said about the project via press release. “This new project is experimental, fun, carefree, and sexy. After Overgrown, I was inspired to be free-spirited and to let loose and during this process, I was consistently asking myself, ‘What’s your motive?’”

Last year, the “On One” singer shared her aforementioned debut album, Overgrown. The project was executive-produced by 2021 Song of the Year GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 Golden Globe Award-nominated producer D’Mile. Overgrown boasted appearances from Masego, Freddie Gibbs, UMI, Kaytranada, Westside Gunn, and Devin Morrison. The 14-track LP also included well-received singles like “So So Sick” and “Falling in Love,” the latter of which was also featured on Lucky Daye’s Table For Two EP.

Be sure to press play on Joyce Wrice’s brand new Motive EP down below.

