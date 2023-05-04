/ 05.04.2023
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Bubba Dub joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss making it out of his small hometown in Texas and his most viral moment. Plus, Boomman chops it up about his biggest career accomplishments and more. Watch!
T-Magic & the Memphis Dentist talk their journeys, magicians & removing gold teeth | 'Big Facts'
T-Magic joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss his journey as a ...
Curtbone talks life after prison, clout chasing and choosing the streets | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Curtis “Curtbone” Chambers talks to the crew about ...
Famous Animal talks choosing YouTube over rap and trusting his journey | 'Big Facts'
Famous Animal appears on this all-new episode of “Big Facts” to talk about finding the ...
Chinese Kitty talks "Boy Ain't Mine," her DMs and the hardest female rappers | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” reality TV star and rapper Chinese Kitty talks ...