Last week, Hotboii unveiled his new body of work Blinded By Death, which contains 17 songs and additional features from Kodak Black, BIG30, and Lil Uzi Vert — the last of whom appeared on the tracks “Fashion” and “Throw In The Towel.” Produced by Mac Fly, “Throw In The Towel” also comes with a visual that matches the song’s street-oriented subject matter:

“I love my Z, I don’t really eat Zaxby’s, stand on my Z like I step on the mattress, had to go snap, I seen everybody crabbin’, if you know me, know I love mathematics, that’s how I know that these niggas nonfactors, Carti’, Rollie, now I want the Patek, sorry, I’m frozen, they wish I ain’t happy, bulletproof truck, no shots in, they’ll come out it, don’t even try, don’t even try, niggas be dyin’, still tryna slide, let a nigga reach if he wanna meet God, know it’s space up there, you can go to the sky, ridin’ with Vert with an Uzi in my ride…”

Directed by Miggy, the accompanying clip for “Throw In The Towel” takes on an eerie feel, beginning with a shot of hands emerging from a wall as Hotboii tries to control a television. Lil Uzi Vert also makes his appearance in the form of a zombie.

Blinded By Death follows last December’s Life Of A Hotboii, a 17-song album with contributions from 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, Future, and more. Outside of his own work, the Floridian talent provided his special brand of bars for songs like 100K Track’s “Tears of Joy,” FCG Heem’s “Headlock,” Digga D’s “Rambo,” GMO Stax and BIG30’s “Lack Again,” and BigWalkDog’s “Love of the Money.” Press play on Hotboii’s Blinded By Death, as well as the visual for the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted “Throw In The Towel,” below.