By Angel Saunders
  /  06.10.2022

Graduation season is here and students across the world are reaping the benefits of their hard work. But, if you work for Moneybagg Yo, you may have had a little incentive to boost your efforts.

During the week, the Memphis, Tennessee rapper used social media to share that he was proud of his cameraman, who recently graduated from college, for making good grades during his last semester.

“Told my cameraman @mattedits every ‘A’ u get is $250 and every ‘B’ is $100 til he graduate. He been bussin’ me up every other week $1500 bonuses. Congrats bro proud of u,” Moneybagg Yo posted in his Instagram stories.

The sweet shoutout was shared yesterday (June 9). In screenshots of the message, the young scholar is seen waiting to line up for the ceremony. He appears to be in good spirits as he wears a purple cap and gown.

Earlier this week, the “Said Sum” rapper, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., shared that he will be stepping outside of the music scene and getting involved in the world of acting.

In an Instagram Live, he announced his latest project. “Hope ya’ll ready,” he said in the video while showing a script that read “If Pain Was a Person” by Moneybagg Yo. The project is named after his 2021 track of the same title.

“Aye 50, let’s talk about it,” Moneybagg Yo said as he seemingly reached out to 50 Cent. The New York rapper has had success as an executive producer for hit tv shows like “Power,” as well as spin-offs like “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” 50’s latest series, “BFM” follows the story of the Black Mafia Family members Big Meech and Southwest T.

We’ll keep our eye out to see if the “Wockesha” hitmaker and 50 team up to make his script come to life.

In the meantime, congrats to all of this year’s grads!

