JAE5 decided to drop off some new heat before the summer comes to a close. Today (July 29), the decorated producer unveils “Propeller,” an infectious cut that features assistance from Dave and BNXN. The London-to-Lagos connection is filled with lines about their respective hometowns, street life, and more:

“I can’t deal with him ‘cah he shakes with his left hand, married to the hustle, the money my best man, me against the world, my girl my best friend, I sleep in South, and chill in the West End, and I’m ready for war, if ain’t about the belly, what you bellin’ me for? What you tellin’ me for? Henny, I must’ve had a twenty or more, any more, then I put her in Cappelli, amore Sixteen, the wrong one to play with, pussy, big .44 no safety, pussy, we’re comin’ from Gbagada, niggas wanna claim the gutter, I don’t trust any woman if it ain’t my mother…”

“Propeller” is also accompanied by a matching visual courtesy of Edem Wornoo, which brings the viewer to both the UK and Nigeria. In addition to shots of the trio performing in different locations, JAE5 can also be spotted hanging out with African locals throughout.

“Propeller” follows last year’s “Dimension,” a collaboration alongside Rema and Skepta that — as JAE5 previously explained — mixes sounds from British culture with Afrobeats vibes:

“I wanted to pull off something that represented me well. It had to be heavily influenced by Afrobeats and the UK urban scene. Skepta [and] Rema are the perfect combination. ‘Dimension’ is a meaningful track with a vibe! Skepta as always delivers the maddest verse and Rema on the hook — that guy just isn’t normal! I hope everyone enjoys the track.”

Press play on “Propeller” below. Hopefully, a new album from JAE5 lies somewhere over the proverbial horizon.