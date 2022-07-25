Last month, Post Malone liberated his fourth studio LP Twelve Carat Toothache, which consists of 14 tracks and additional features from The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, and Doja Cat. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 thanks to 121,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Mere days after Twelve Carat Toothache, the Texas star blessed his fans with a deluxe edition, adding on two additional songs that presumably didn’t make the original cut.

Today (July 25), Post Malone unveils a new visual from the full-length release for the Doja Cat-assisted “I Like You (A Happier Song).” Produced by Louis Bell and Jasper Harris, “I Like You” is all about positive vibes and an apparent exchange between lovers:

“Oh, girl, I know you only like it fancy, so, I pull up in that Maybach Candy, yeah, your boyfriend’ll never understand me, ’cause I’m ’bout to pull his girl like a hammy, hammy, let’s take a lil’ dip, lil’ lady, hit PCH, 180, hey, I’ve been thinkin’ lately, that I need someone to save me, now that I’m famous, I got hoes all around me, but I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me, so, please be true, don’t fuck around with me, I need someone to share this heart with me, fill you up, then run it back again…”

Directed by child., the accompanying clip for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” is a burst of colorful landscapes, beginning with shots of Post painting a portrait of a woman. Doja Cat eventually appears to spend a day with her collaborator in a field. All of this is interspersed with other examples of high vibrations, from a young couple being affectionate in separate bubbles to an older woman celebrating her birthday. Check it all out below.