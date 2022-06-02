Today (June 2), news spread that “White Iverson” singer Post Malone is going to be a father.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Malone shared the exciting news, adding that he’s “pumped” to be a dad. The artist also revealed that as a kid, he would walk around with a doll pretending that it was his child.

“I thought that was the coolest thing,” he said while speaking of the toy. “I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

As the “Congratulations” rapper continued his conversation with Lowe, he elaborated on being a good-looking parent. “DILF? Hey, what’s up DILF?!” Malone said.

The New York hitmaker is expecting the child with his girlfriend and said that his parents are “super excited” to be grandparents. He expressed that he was happy about their support because “help is good.”

Malone gushed to the host about how he’s looking forward to parenthood. “I’m ready. I have so many hugs,” he said. “I have, literally, infinite hugs. Infinite hugs, guys.”

Tomorrow (June 3), the “Better Now” artist is releasing his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache and he’s eager for fans to hear his new music. He shared that he created his album during the pandemic.

“It was 12 hours in Malibu that I sat by myself in this dark room with my laptop and just made beats … did a bunch of shrooms, made beats and was like, ‘Whoa! This is awesome!’” Malone said.

“It was just kind of an insane experience … I went through everything and I stood by the water and it felt like I was getting pushed back and I was like, ‘Okay, something weird’s going on,’” he told Lowe.