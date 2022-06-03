By DJ First Class
  /  06.03.2022

Post Malone has been a musical sensation since his arrival back in 2015 with his debut hit single “White Iverson” (which is RIAA 8x certified platinum as of April 22, 2021). His debut album Stoney (which is also RIAA 5x certified platinum) set the tone for his musical takeover and he hasn’t looked back since. Carving out his own lane through the years, Post Malone has become a household name and he is only going to get bigger and better with time. Though we haven’t heard much from Posty since the release of his album Hollywood’s Bleeding back in 2019, the Syracuse star returns today (June 3) with the release of his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache and he said it is his most honest album.

During a recent sit-down with Zane Lowe, Post Malone spoke on a number of things including staying away from social media, having writer’s block and much more. “I just think it’s my personal opinion and the changes that I’ve made mentally to distance myself from that — that’s really impacted my life in a positive way. It’s just whatever makes you comfortable because at the end of the day, you just got to be comfortable with what you’re doing. And social media is something that I’m not super comfortable with,” he said about being away from social media as much as he can.

One of the lead features for the album is provided by Roddy Ricch and Post Malone details the record’s placement: “I’ve been out of my bag for a long time, and I’m trying to hop back in there. We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album,” explained Posty.

Laced with 14 tracks, Twelve Carat Toothache includes other features from Doja Cat, Gunna, The Weeknd and more! Check it out now.

