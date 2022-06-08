Last week, Post Malone unveiled his fourth studio LP Twelve Carat Toothache, which originally came with 14 cuts and assists from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid LAROI, and The Weeknd. Yesterday, he added on two additional songs, “Waiting For Never” and “Hateful.”

In addition to the deluxe upgrade, fans can also check out a new visual from Twelve Carat Toothache for “Insane,” a track that Malone produced alongside Louis Bell. Keeping with the usual rockstar themes, the track sees Malone singing about his high-end lifestyle, particularly in regards to women:

“Bring that ass, meet me back stage, a million racks, I need it cash, cake, yeah, we both got a car, but it’s different, yeah, we both got a house, but it’s different, yeah, we both got teeth, but it’s different, I wanna see somethin’ in a short skirt, please, I wanna see somethin’ in a shirt skort, please, treat my top like my ex, I’ma cut it off completely, treat my top like my ex, I’ma cut it off completely, take your bitch, give her back, insane…”

The accompanying clip for “Insane” keeps things very simple, with a single shot of Post Malone‘s swimming pool. Throughout, Malone strolls on and off screen, breaking out some jubilant dance moves, getting his photo taken by an unknown photographer, and more.

In promotion for Twelve Carat Toothache, Malone made an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where they threw back shots during a day drinking segment. It was during the interview where Malone spoke on his rosé brand Maison No. 9:

“You smoke a cigarette, then you go on to weed, then you’re like, I don’t like weed, and then you go onto the rosé. That’s the logical next step for you.”

Check out said interview along with the aforementioned visual for “Insane” below. If you missed it, you can also enjoy the deluxe of edition of Twelve Carat Toothache.