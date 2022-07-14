By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  07.14.2022

The controversy between Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat is now water under the bridge, according to the “Stranger Things” actor. Using the math quiz effect, Schnapp uploaded a video to his TikTok account on Wednesday (July 13). He’s seen sitting in a car and answering all the math problems correctly in less than 20 seconds while mouthing the lyrics to SZA’s verse on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More.”

Some followers were impressed by how quickly he answered the equations, while others questioned the song choice. “NOT YOU USING A DOJA SONG,” one user wrote. The 17-year-old responded in the comment section, “Guys, everything is all good. I apologized, and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings.”

Last week, Doja admitted that she felt violated after Schnapp shared their private conversation where she asked the actor to hook her up with his co-star, Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson. Schnapp advised her to “slide in his DMS” and shared Quinn’s profile with Doja after she claimed, “idk his ig or twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.” The young actor posted the conversation to his account, and the since-deleted video garnered over 30 million views.

Doja hopped on Instagram Live shortly after to address the incident. “I think that to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21,” the 26-year-old said during the livestream on Thursday (July 7). “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack.” Schnapp deleted the video shortly after the artist’s Instagram Live rant and presumably apologized to her around the same time. 

