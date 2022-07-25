Currently, producer Juu2x is said to be working on his forthcoming effort The Sound, which is presumably led by “Lethal,” a top tier collaboration alongside Q Da Fool and No Savage that was released back in January. Last month, he added to that with “Red Light,” an equally dope effort that features fellow DMV star Big Flock and Detroit’s own Icewear Vezzo. With additional production from Double R Beatz, the creeping track is full of hard-hitting subject matter that’s geared toward the streets:

“These niggas know I don’t play ’round, I’ll put a hundred guns in a Greyhound, he got a hundred pounds, that’s a take down … kidnap gang, we gon’ take that nigga, you let a nigga come take your pistol, Door Dash gang wit’ that bitch, we deliver … we shoot back, we gon’ paint his whole whip, fuck my opps, niggas ain’t on shit…”

Over the weekend, Juu2x & Co. unveiled a new video for “Red Light” that comes courtesy of CounterPoint 2.0. The clip matches the energy of the track with close, fast-moving shots of Big Flock and Icewear Vezzo delivering their rhymes from different locations.

For Big Flock, “Red Light” follows the Maryland rapper‘s latest body of work 1 Lick Away. Containing 15 songs and zero features, the April drop was bolstered by the singles “PRD,” “Stupid Shit,” “Half On A Bag,” and “Candyman.” Meanwhile, last week saw the release of Icewear Vezzo’s Rich Off Pints 3, complete with notable assists from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, Lil Durk, and Antt Beatz. The first two installments of Vezzo’s Rich Off Pints series made landfall in 2021.

Press play on Juu2x, Big Flock, and Icewear Vezzo‘s “Red Light” video below. Hopefully, Juu2x will provide some additional information on The Sound‘s arrival sooner than later.