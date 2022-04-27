This week, Big Flock makes his official return with 1 Lick Away, which sees him blessing his fans with 15 hard-hitting cuts. The project was preceded by short Instagram clips which saw the Maryland star sending some wisdom to his fans — one in particular saw him keeping it real about the dark side of social media and putting on fronts for others:

“[That’s how] a lot of muhfuckin’ people fall in destruction [on] the internet, they feel as through they have to appease the internet at all times. If you are not posting, if you’re not showing that fat shit, if you’re not puttin’ that bussin’ ’em on shit every fuckin’ day, they feel as though that you lost it. You feel me? Now, me? I ain’t lose shit! I’ll wear that same muhfuckin’ outfit for 6, 7 days straight, nigga, and I make what the fuck niggas is makin’ in rent in an hour…”

In addition, last March also saw Flock liberating a visual for the lead single “Stupid Shit,” which is full of the street-oriented, rewind-worthy bars that he’s become well-known for. Shot by Pack Visuals, the clip matches the song’s aggressive energy with shots of Flock delivering his bars both outside with a couple of close compadres and in a dark-lit kitchen.

A true frontrunner of DMV’s current rap movement, Big Flock has also proven himself with classic bodies of work like Glockism, Kill Me Now, and The Great Depression, the last of which was released back in 2016 and boasted collaborations alongside 21 Savage, Visto, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Baby Ahk, and more. Following a well-publicized prison stint, Flock almost immediately returned to wax with the 2019 EP 5Eva and 2020’s 187. Aside from the feature-less (yet still top-tier) 1 Lick Away, his most recent effort was last year’s All Eyez on Me, which saw a couple of assists from EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty.

Press play on 1 Lick Away and the video for “Stupid Shit” below. Also including is a fresh performance of the album opener “Candyman” for “My Block Live.”