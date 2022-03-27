By C.H.
  /  03.27.2022

Battle rap fans are in for an epic night filled with bars as the Ultimate Rap League (URL) makes its return to the City of Atlanta Sunday (March 27).

The “Any Given Sunday 2” event is being held live at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta and also being streamed via URL’s Caffeine channel and the battle rap league’s app. 

According to a press release, URL founder and owner, Troy “Smack” White will host four battles throughout the night: Danny Myers vs. Ave; Charlie Clips vs. Lu Castro; Calicoe vs. Chess; and Tsu Surf vs. Cortez.

The headlining battle between Rare Bunch recording artist Tsu Surf and Murda Ave’s Cortez has apparently been in the works for years and is being looked at as one of the most anticipated matchups in battle rap history.

“‘Any Given Sunday’ is going to be a special card, curated with battles that I’ve personally wanted to see for some time,” White said. “While everyone is excited about the Surf and Cortez battle, any one of the four battles on the lineup has the potential to be battle of the night, creating more classic battles for the league.”

Within the press release, Tsu Surf mentions that the Ultimate Rap League is “where all the magic happens,” and that this upcoming battle is “another day in the office” for him. He also states his performance on Sunday will be “a movie.”

“This is the biggest grudge match in the culture, taking place on its biggest stage,” Cortez added. “We both are legends and this will be one of those career-defining moments added to our legacy.”

If you can’t make it to the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, tune in on Caffeine.TV at 5 p.m. ET as URL returns to the current hip hop mecca. Check out the trailer for the “Any Given Sunday” event below:

