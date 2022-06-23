On June 29, Icewear Vezzo will officially unleash Rich Off Pints 3, the third installment of his fan-favorite series that was started just last year. So far, listeners have been able to enjoy a few previews from the forthcoming body of work like “First 48” and “Sicc of Y’all.” The Detroit-raised rapper returns this week to present “The Commission,” a brand new single from Rich Off Pints 3 that boasts features from Peezy and Payroll. The freshly released clip is directed by Tremaine Edwards, also known as Kardiak Films, who captures the essence of Vezzo’s fancy dinner party complete with friends and bars:

Multimillion-dollar n***a, I got tunnel vision (I got tunnel vision) throw the Patek in the sky ’til I see double vision/ Turned ten thousand to a ticket, they ain’t fuckin’ with us (Nah) in the trenches, Cullinan outside parked in front on sixеs (Skrrt)/ Maybachs and Cullinans (Yeah), 580s, followin’ my brother ‘nem, wе the ones that ain’t nobody fuckin’ with (Ain’t nobody fuckin’ with us)/

A few months ago, Icewear Vezzo officially unveiled his project Rich Off Pints 2. The 14-track project included two features from Future, along with more names like Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and Rio Da Yung OG. Prior to the project’s arrival, he gave listeners a healthy dose of hints like “Tear The Club Up” and “5 Milli,” which was a flip of the classic “Five On It” beat.

In addition to his own releases, this year has seen Vezzo increasing his catalogue feature-wise, appearing on songs like Hardo’s “Bottom of the Trap,” Snap Dogg’s “Step On,” Young Crazy’s “Shell Jumping,” Lil Ty’s “Pill God Drink God,” Pacman Da Gunman’s “Did That,” and Mellow Rackz’s “Right Now.”

Be sure to press play on Icewear Vezzo’s brand new music video for “The Commission” down below.