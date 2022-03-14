Despite current legal issues, Q Da Fool isn’t letting anything stop his former movement. Last week, the P.G. County star unveiled his latest project Indicted, which comes with 10 cuts and production assistance from E-Major Unruly, Mousetrapppp, Juu2x, and more. The project opens with a short banger titled “Before Sentencing,” which sees him rapping from behind bars — much in the same way that both Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano did during the new year transition:

“I ain’t scared of niggas who just talk and never slid on shit, I’m the one who count two hundred thousand ‘fore my sentencing, I’m the one who guilty, but in court, I’m acting innocent…”

Last year saw Q Da Fool holding his position as a DMV frontrunner with well-received projects like My Heart A Graveyard, Rich Shooters 3, and Twin — the last two of which also saw deluxe upgrades for fans to enjoy. Unfortunately, last December saw Q reveal to the world that he was turning himself in to authorities, sending a promising message to his supporters in a video recording as stacks of money can be seen in view:

“You got all the money, but your brain ain’t even together, that shit don’t even mean nothin’. But I’ma sit down, get my brain together, … and I’ma be right back. Soon as you go to sleep and wake up…”

Shortly after his incarceration, Q Da Fool kept the proverbial train rolling with From Da Cell, complete with seven dope cuts and zero features. Back in February, he then teamed up with hometown peer Bigg OC for the joint effort Free Da Fool. More recently, he took that very title and launched a “Free Da Fool” collection that can be purchased via Q’s company Rich Shootas Entertainment.

Press play on Q Da Fool‘s Indicted project below.