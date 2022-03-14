By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2022

Despite current legal issues, Q Da Fool isn’t letting anything stop his former movement. Last week, the P.G. County star unveiled his latest project Indicted, which comes with 10 cuts and production assistance from E-Major Unruly, Mousetrapppp, Juu2x, and more. The project opens with a short banger titled “Before Sentencing,” which sees him rapping from behind bars — much in the same way that both Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano did during the new year transition:

“I ain’t scared of niggas who just talk and never slid on shit, I’m the one who count two hundred thousand ‘fore my sentencing, I’m the one who guilty, but in court, I’m acting innocent…”

Last year saw Q Da Fool holding his position as a DMV frontrunner with well-received projects like My Heart A Graveyard, Rich Shooters 3, and Twin — the last two of which also saw deluxe upgrades for fans to enjoy. Unfortunately, last December saw Q reveal to the world that he was turning himself in to authorities, sending a promising message to his supporters in a video recording as stacks of money can be seen in view:

“You got all the money, but your brain ain’t even together, that shit don’t even mean nothin’. But I’ma sit down, get my brain together, … and I’ma be right back. Soon as you go to sleep and wake up…”

Shortly after his incarceration, Q Da Fool kept the proverbial train rolling with From Da Cell, complete with seven dope cuts and zero features. Back in February, he then teamed up with hometown peer Bigg OC for the joint effort Free Da Fool. More recently, he took that very title and launched a “Free Da Fool” collection that can be purchased via Q’s company Rich Shootas Entertainment.

Press play on Q Da Fool‘s Indicted project below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Q Da Fool

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

BK x Tee Grizzley | 'Beyond the Streamer'

In this final episode of “Beyond the Streamer,” Tee Grizzley and Brand & Creative Strategy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.07.2022
Watch

Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'

Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More