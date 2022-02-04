Today (Feb. 4), Travy Nostra unveils a new single titled “Money Mitch,” a Juu2x and Jamil4x-produced offering that sees him focused on getting to the bag while sending a message to any detractors:

“Got so much ice like we sell bricks, young nigga came up, servin’ the nicks … he’s chasin’ that money, keep takin’ a risk, countin’ up hurtin’ my thumb and my wrist, I’m runnin’ the race, I’m taking them trips, we prayin’ for bodies, we pray wit’ our sticks…”

Courtesy of Reggie Reg and Clockwork Productions comes a matching visual for “Money Mitch” that sees Nostra vibing with his crew in different locations around his DMV stomping grounds. Staying true to the song’s subject matter, viewers can also catch him with stacks of money throughout the clip.

“Money Mitch” follows Travy Nostra’s January drop I Was On Vacation, which consisted of seven dope cuts and a single assist from Joony. Prior to that, he liberated the well-received Leave Me The Fuck Alone in November, a 15-track body of work with collaborations alongside Unlvcky Nas, G30, Ahksxma, Peets, Lightshow, Shug Da Trappa, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, Leave Me The Fuck Alone saw Nostra delving into the more serious topic of mental health, revealing that he’d been going through a lot prior to the project’s release:

“During the process of creating all the music I was in a serious state of depression, on the verge of suicide honestly, as well as health issues and finding out my heart could stop working at any time … it really put me in a dark place where I just wanted to be left alone. I caught myself telling people in my head, ‘just leave me the fuck alone,’ [and] I felt it fit the project perfectly.”

Press play on “Money Mitch” below. Hopefully, another full-length effort will be making landfall soon.