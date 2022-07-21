Today (July 21), Icewear Vezzo unveiled the third installment of his Rich Off Pints series, complete with 14 tracks and additional assists from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, Lil Durk, and Antt Beatz. In addition to the new album, fans also get a new visual for the standout cut “On My Own,” a Promo Beatz-produced effort that’s full of boastful bars about the Detroit rapper‘s substantial wealth:

“Lil’ bit of ice, I put it in the Fanta, Rollie bussin’, this bitch icy like we in the winter, yea, fuck them nigga, put shit in the blender, dog money, been knew I would be the shit, I just was manifestin’, gotta put my nigga up, we just be thuggin’ different, cash my own new Maybach out, I ain’t them other niggas, water drippin’ off my neck, it left a puddle wit’ it, count a million dollars in my sleep, I like to snuggle wit’ it…”

The accompanying clip for “On My Own” comes courtesy of ShotBySuav3. Clocking in at just under three minutes, viewers are able to see Vezzo delivering his rhymes from within a studio and in the backseat of a Maybach.

Rich Off Pints 2 made landfall last September, complete with collaborations alongside Future, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and more. Its inaugural predecessor was released mere months prior.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Vezzo opened up about how his most recent time in jail actually helped him:

“I’d done been crashed out if I wasn’t in jail … I know not to use my pride. I know I control my pride now… I got a[n] on and off switch for my shit that I got the remote to… I done been through so much fucked up shit, bro.”

Check out Icewear Vezzo‘s visual for “On My Own” below.