Last month, Jim Jones and Maino teamed up for their long-awaited project The Lobby Boyz, a 15-song effort with contributions from Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Bleu, Fabolous, Capella Grey, Young M.A, Dave East, and more. Yesterday, the NYC duo unloaded a new visual from the album for “No Love,” which sees them keeping it real about street life and self-preservation:

“Forgive me, Lord, I’m a sinner, I break bread with other sinners, who do you blame when you influenced by them killers? Early 90s we was gassed off of Menace, ’cause I was so O-Dog, .44 bulldog, drugs in my pocket, I sold crack by my schoolyard, mama prayin’ hard, but I would break the rules more, shootin’ by the corner store, we just made the news, y’all, they said that I would end up in a cell or the cemetеry, we was in the field feelin’ likе it was the military…”

The Will C. and Tana-directed clip for “No Love” brings the viewers outside, where Jim Jones and Maino mob heavy in an apartment lobby (hence their group name) and in the middle of an intersection. In the midst of it all, Philly’s own Meek Mill is also spotted riding around on a dirt bike.

In a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Maino spoke on how he and Jim first created the concept for The Lobby Boyz:

“We got cool … and then I would come pull up on [Jim], he had a studio downtown, and one time we did a record — and this was back when Puff and Ross would say that they was The Bugatti Boyz. So we did the record and he was like, ‘Shout out to the Bugatti Boyz, but me and Maino, we The Lobby Boyz.'”

Press play on “No Love” below. For the few who missed it, you can enjoy The Lobby Boyz here.