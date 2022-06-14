By Jon Powell
  06.14.2022

Last week, Curren$y and 808 Mafia’s own Fuse reconnected for Spring Clean 2, the sequel to 2020’s Spring Clean. This go ’round, Spring Clean 2 contains collaborations alongside Pi’erre Bourne, Young Dro, Fendi P, and GT throughout 18 dope cuts.

Yesterday (June 13), Curren$y unveiled a new visual from Spring Clean 2 for “One Track Mind,” a track that Fuse co-produced alongside Motif Alumni and sees Curren$y delivering his usual rhymes about his position in the game, well-deserved lifestyle, and much more:

“Niggas actin’ like I never did what I done, fuck it, I don’t like niggas, I just love my son, bitches gettin’ in the way of my millions, wait ’til I got some downtime to give me some, baby put it in her mind, I’m the only one…

Directed by Rick Nyce, the accompanying clip for “One Track Mind” takes us to Norfolk, Virginia, where Curren$y is preparing himself for a show at The NorVa. Viewers can spot him rolling up and catching vibes with his crew backstage before rocking the microphone in front of a packed crowd.

Spring Clean 2 follows February’s Continuance, Curren$y‘s joint effort with The Alchemist that boasted 13 songs and assists from Babyface Ray, Larry June, Styles P, Havoc, Wiz Khalifa, and Boldy James. In addition to his own releases, Curren$y has also spent the year jumping on tracks like Cousin Stizz’s “Star Power,” Teedra Moses’ “Make Me (Remix),” Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk, and Smoke DZA’s “Everyday,” Elcamino’s “Better Than Love,” A$AP Ant’s “3AM In New Orleans,” Guapdad 4000’s “Pose,” and Logic’s “Clouds.”

Press play on Curren$y’s “One Track Mind” below. If you missed it, you can enjoy his and Fuse’s Spring Clean 2 here.

Curren$y
Music Videos

