Last month, A$AP Ant blessed the masses with his latest body of work Lil Black Jean Jacket 3, which contains 16 songs and additional features from A$AP Rocky, Lil B, Larry June, OhGeesy, and Curren$y, the last of whom provided his talents on the standout cut “3AM In New Orleans.” Produced by Lord Fubu, “3AM In New Orleans” sees the artists rapping about money, women, and other facets of their hard-earned lifestyles:

“I’m bout the drama for my money like I’m DJ Cannon, I got a stripper bitch, she Spanish, yea she in Atlanta … at my show it’s like a robbery, they got they hands up, my diamonds like a hockey puck, you need no 3D glasses, I’m moving like I’m Ali, you can nickname me Cassius…”

Today (May 31), fans can now check out a matching visual for “3AM In New Orleans,” which shows Ant paying a visit to his Jet Life counterpart in The Big Easy. Throughout the Dexstr8dope-directed clip, viewers can catch the duo riding around the city, kicking back with the crew in Club Pressure, and — of course — enjoying plenty of smoke.

2021 was a busy year for A$AP Ant and his Marino Infantry collective, who to date have continued to provide both merch and music via a series of pop-up events all over the country. Last July, the Maryland-based outfit dropped off the sequel to 2019’s Enter The Infantry, which saw 31 dope cuts and a wealth of contributions from Baby 9eno, LuLu P, Soduh, Lil 2 Dow, OG Don 999, A$AP Twelvyy, K$upreme, and more. Months later, Ant & Co. would keep the momentum going with Infantry Warz.

Press play on A$AP Ant and Curren$y‘s “3AM In New Orleans” video below.