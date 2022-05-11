Today (May 11), A$AP Ant unveils his latest body of work Lil Black Jean Jacket 3, a continuation of his well-received series released in 2018 and 2020. This go ’round, fans get to enjoy 16 songs with contributions from Curren$y, Lil B, A$AP Twelvyy, Larry June, KEY!, and more. Production on Lil Black Jean Jacket 3 is handled by go-to beatsmiths like Sparkheem, Mannyvelli, Lord Fubu, Ceez Neckmuzik, and E-Major Unruly.

The Baltimore star‘s latest was preceded by “The God Hour,” an infectious offering that saw him re-uniting with longtime compadre A$AP Rocky. As such, the collaboration sees Ant delivering some of his best bars to date, reflecting on past deeds while also rapping about his current, hard-earned lifestyle:

“Used to sip red, now I’m sippin’ on Wock’, FedEx, I’m shipping gelato and locks, cover the weed up, we plantin’ the crop, AMG engine, it come with no key, I’m on the beach, I got sand on my feet, over my arm, shoot when I reach, I did it first and they got it from me, count up my dеal, and I feel like Bruce Lee, Prada my coat that I rock in the wintеr, word at my Benz and I’m up ’til September, when you get famous, they never remember, C.R.E.A.M in my pocket, I feel like I’m RZA…”

Chronogically, Lil Black Jean Jacket 3 follows last December’s Infantry Warz, a Marino Infantry compilation alongside fellow members LuLu P, Soduh, Baby 9eno, Lil 2 Dow, OG Don 999, and more. 2021 also saw Ant and Marino Infantry liberate the second installment of their Enter The Infantry series, which boasted 31 tracks from the Maryland-based outfit.

Press play on A$AP Ant‘s Lil Black Jean Jacket 3 — if you missed it, you can also check out “The God Hour” here.