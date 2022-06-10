June is looking like a good month to be a Black billionaire. Today (June 10), news broke that Tiger Woods has officially joined the ranks.

The announcement comes just after LeBron James’ net worth grew substantially on June 2. The golf pro now joins the NBA great as the only two Black billionaires who are active athletes. Retired basketball legend Michael Jordan is also part of the billionaires club. The trio are the only athletes in the world to achieve this status.

According to Forbes, Woods is believed to only make about 10 percent of his earnings through golf. His significant wealth can be attributed in large part to his many endorsements, including Gatorade, Nike, Monster Energy and TaylorMade. These brands are typically seen embroidered onto his golf bags as he plays in nationally televised tournaments.

The California native has brought in a whopping $68 million from “off-course” income, the outlet reports.

Other factors that have added to the golf legend‘s financial success is an event company called TGR Live. He also has TGR Design and TGR Ventures.

In addition to these projects, Woods has reportedly invested in a luxury minigolf organization called PopStroke. The sporting company is located throughout Florida.

Woods has played in major events like The Masters and PGA Championship in recent months. Just yesterday (June 9), CBS Sports reported that he skipped the U.S. Open at The Country Club. The previous day (June 8), sources say he turned down a nine-figure deal from LIV Golf.

“I believe in major championships. I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past. There’s plenty of money out here. The Tour is growing. But it’s just like any other sport. It’s like tennis. You have to go out there and earn it. You’ve got to go out there and play for it. We have opportunity to go ahead and do it. It’s just not guaranteed up front,” Woods said.

Next up on the billionaire’s agenda?

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at [JP McManus Pro-Am] and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon,” he tweeted on June 7.