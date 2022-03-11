“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now, not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame , but you’re standing here on your own two feet,” she said. “This is why you deserve this, because you’re a fighter .”

The ceremony took place in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Wedneday (March 9). The 14-year-old recounted her father’s car accident that left him injured and detailed the uncertainties of the aftermath.

The teen also surmised when her father arrived to the hospital for her birth after a bitter loss in 2007. “My dad got himself in position to make an 18-foot putt to force a U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot,” she said.

She continued, “He then had to rush to the airport, flew from Pittsburgh to Orlando and drove to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18th, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all.”

Another father-daughter moment was when Sam said that even though her father has been inducted into the golf hierarchy, he’s been a legend prior to receiving the honor. “But today, I’m so proud to present my dad, Tiger Woods, into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” the teen said.

Once Tiger hit the stage to receive his award, he embraced his daughter with a kiss all while fighting tears from her moving words.