It’s been three years since Daniel Caesar delivered his sophomore LP CASE STUDY 01, which saw 10 songs and additional features from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Since then, the Canadian talent could be heard providing his vocals for the likes of Chance The Rapper, Aminé, Justin Bieber, FKA twigs, and Omar Apollo.

Last week, Caesar returned with a new single titled “Please Do Not Lean,” a collaborative effort with BADBADNOTGOOD. The track sees him singing to a special someone about his apparent faults in their relationship:

“Sweet Emily, my bride, to be, just how long will you stand next to me? For we both know, it’s more than a load, for you to bear, it’d break my heart but I’d understand if you’d, leave me for another man with a little, less on his mind, less on his plate, less in his brain, please do not lean on me, I’m unstable, you’re all you need, I’ve seen it, you’re able…”

Via press release, Caesar further explained the meaning behind the track:

“‘Please Do Not Lean’ represents a deeper understanding of myself and acknowledging the responsibilities I currently hold, respecting them and knowing my limits of when I can take on more … This is an introduction to the sound and tone of the next chapter in my career.”

Those who were in attendance for this year’s Coachella festival were able to catch Caesar performing “Please Do Not Lean” live, along with other hits like “Cyanide,” “Who Hurt You?,” and “Get You.” Even better was the fact that Justin Bieber joined Caesar on stage as a surprise guest, before breaking out a dope rendition of their collaboration “Peaches.”

Check out both Daniel Caesar and BADBADNOTGOOD’s “Please Do Not Lean,” as well as Caesar’s aforementioned Coachella set, below.