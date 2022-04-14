Back in February, EARTHGANG unveiled their latest body of work GHETTO GODS, which came with 17 tracks and a wealth of contributions from Future, JID, J. Cole, Baby Tate, Ari Lennox, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon, and Musiq Soulchild, the last of whom makes an appearance on the standout offering “AMEN.” Produced by TBHits, Nicki Jupiter, Nami, and EARTHGANG‘s own Olu (also known as Johnny Venus), “AMEN” sees the collaborators somewhat flipping Musiq’s classic “Just Friends” while asking their respective lovers to commit to them:

“I need devotion, I need attention, someone to do things I can not mention, someone to prove to me that you’re different, someone who got it, someone that gets it … get down on your knees for me, if you really love me, if you really need me … I’m ’bout to put a ring on, what you mad at me for? I ain’t tryna pressure you, but who better than me? But you be in the club lookin’ ’round on the detour, and you know I’m the only one you call when you need more…”

Continuing from previous “episodes” (“AMERICAN HORROR STORY,” “STRONG FRIENDS,” and “BILLI”), the accompanying clip for “AMEN” keeps things pretty simple, with EARTHGANG and Musiq in a room with a choir, an obvious reference to the song’s title. Throughout, viewers can see the artists perform with a band as a screen displays the skies and heavens behind them.

GHETTO GODS follows 2019’s Mirrorland, EARTHGANG‘s third album and first under Dreamville and Interscope. That project — which served as their highest-charting to date — boasted assists from Young Thug, Malik, T-Pain, Kehlani, and Arin Ray across 14 songs. More recently, they joined their fellow Dreamville compadres for both the Gangsta Grillz mixtape D-Day and this year’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Press play on “Amen” below.