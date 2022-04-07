At the end of last month, EarthGang officially unveiled their Ghetto Gods album. The project feature assists from names like J. Cole, Future, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Lynae Vanee, Ari Lennox, and few others. Today (Apr. 7), the dynamic duo keeps their momentum going with a brand new music video for “BILLI,” a bouncy stand-out cut that sees EarthGang on a mission for some cash:

I’m fucked up, geeked up (uh) leanin’ like a tree trunk (yeah)/ I just dropped the blunt doin’ jumps off a speedbump (what?) I don’t keep no girl, but they just show up when I need one (hey)/ Baby, give me life like it’s Night at the Museum, ayy (wow) all about my freedom, nigga, fuck your ego (oh)/

The clip falls just shy of two minutes in length, which noticeably doesn’t include Future’s guest verse on the original song. However, at the end of the music video, the words “to be continued” flash across, the screen, hopefully indicating an extended version of the visual is set to appear in the near future.

Alongside the new project release, EarthGang also officially announced their North American “Biodeghettable” Tour and rescheduled European dates. The tour kicked off with the guys’ first festival appearance of the year at Okeechobee Festival (Mar. 4th) and then venues across the country including two more festival spots including Boston Calling and Electric Forest Festival. Fans will be excited to know they are confirmed to hit most of the major cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC and plenty more. The first leg of the tour comes to a close at the end of June, and then the duo will rally back up and head overseas in November.

Be sure to press play on the official “BILLI” music video featuring Future down below.