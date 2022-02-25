It has been a great start for 2022 already with the heavy onslaught of music releases. Each week we have been gifted with audio dope left and right and today isn’t any different. Since their emergence roughly 8 years ago, Atlanta duo EarthGang have made a mark with their rowdy-yet-skillful brand of rap. They have been in the mix for some time now and they are only going to elevate with time. Now is the perfect time for some new tunes of this caliber and help set the vibes for the rest of the year. Together, EarthGang’s Olu and WowGr8 haven’t dropped a full-length project since 2019’s Mirrorland. Today (Feb. 25), they’ve officially released their studio album Ghetto Gods.

Ghetto Gods, which Olu and WowGr8 announced last February, deals with overcoming hardships with the help of community and respecting those who’ve succeeded. The godliness they rap about isn’t something unattainable but is in each of us if we want to use it for good. They’ve preceded the album with a couple of freestyle tributes to Erykah Badu and Aretha Franklin, two icons who influenced them not only musically but also as examples of godliness in their communities.

While Ghetto Gods represents the second full-length EarthGang album, the duo have kept busy as part of the rap collective Spillage Village. Composed of EarthGang, J.I.D., 6lack, Mereba, Benji, and other Atlanta artists, Spillage Village returned last year with Spilligion, an album that was heavily slept on. Spillage Village are already a successful Southern hip-hop duo, drawing comparisons to the great Outkast. However, Ghetto Gods should put them squarely in their own spotlight. Your music playlist could use some new tunes so make sure to use this time to add their new album in your rotation!