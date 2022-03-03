Just last month, Conway The Machine unveiled his sophomore solo LP God Don’t Make Mistakes, which contains 12 songs and additional features from Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T.I., Jill Scott, his Griselda cohorts Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, and more. Today (Mar. 3), the Buffalo emcee unveils a new visual from that project for the emotionally charged “Stressed,” a Beat Butcha and Daringer-produced offering that features some assistance from Philly social media maven-activist Wallo267 and is centered around Conway’s honesty about his mental and physical health, how his career successes have truly affected him post-street life, and much more:

“I tell ’em, ‘No,’ they talk down on me and try to play it, guess they forgot about all the other shit that I gave ’em, funny how they can be so forgetful, of all that other shit I say yes to, I’m sure this is somethin’ every real nigga worldwide can attest to, when a nigga need something, the only time they call and check you, you niggas ever think that I’m stressed too? Niggas act like I owe ’em, that shit is stressful…”

The accompanying clip for “Stressed” comes courtesy of Langston Sessoms and begins with what appears to be footage of Conway The Machine in the hospital, recovering from the shooting that left him with Bells Palsy. The rest of the clip sees Conway speaking to a therapist and matching the lines of the track — giving money away (with his face on it) to loved ones, showcasing an ultrasound of his late child, and much more. The end of the clip shows the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (800-273-8255).

Press play on Conway The Machine‘s “Stressed” visual below. If you missed it, you can check out God Don’t Make Mistakes in full here.