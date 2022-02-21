By Jon Powell
  /  02.21.2022

This Friday (Feb. 25), Conway The Machine will unload his sophomore studio LP GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES, which will contain assists from Beanie Sigel, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, T.I., Jill Scott, Conway‘s Griselda Records cohorts Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, and more. To get fans ready, the Buffalo lyricist decided to bless the masses with a mixtape titled Greetings Earthlings, which sees him rapping over instrumentals for songs like Kanye West’s “Devil In A New Dress,” Drake’s “Wants & Needs,” J.Cole’s “My Life,” and Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green.” Fans can also enjoy previously released singles like “John Woo Flick” and the 2 Chainz-assisted “Tru Bethel.”

One particular standout from Greetings Earthlings is the inclusion of last October’s “Piano Love,” a collaboration alongside The Alchemist that features all of the rewind-worthy bars that Conway has become so well-known for:

Hood niggas still eat the ramen noodles, that load cost an extra five if I got it to you, we the mob, you violate that, I gotta shoot you, send some rockets through you, hollow tips poppin’ to you, Griselda keep winnin’, you don’t know how to stop it, do you? In the end, I’m gon’ be on top as usual, I been keepin’ it rockin’ since niggas was rockin’ FUBU, I don’t care what city you from, you solid, I’ll salute you…”

Check out Conway The Machine‘s Greetings Earthlings below, along with the full tracklisting for GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES.

GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES tracklist

  1. “Lock Load” feat. Beanie Sigel
  2. “Tear Gas” feat. Lil Wayne and Rick Ross
  3. “Piano Love”
  4. “Drumwork” feat. 7xvethegenius and Jae Skeese
  5. “Wild Chapters” feat. Anderson .Paak, Novel, and T.I.
  6. “Guilty”
  7. “John Woo Flick” with Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn
  8. “Stress” feat. Wallo
  9. “So Much More”
  10. “Chanel Pearls” feat. Jill Scott
  11. “Babas” feat. Keisha Plum
  12. “GDMM” feat. Annette Price
