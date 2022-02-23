Conway The Machine‘s new album is coming out on Friday (Feb. 25), and it’s set to include some star-studded features.

According to an updated tracklist on the rapper’s Instagram account, God Makes No Mistakes will feature appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Beanie Sigel, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Jill Scott and artists Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius from his imprint Drumwork Music Group. The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Daringer, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and Beat Butcha were some of the beatmakers tapped for the album’s production.

God Makes No Mistakes will mark Conway’s debut project on Shady Records, but it may also be his last. While chatting with the “Bootleg Kev Podcast,” he revealed that he’s fulfilled his obligations with not only the label but his own Griselda, which he founded alongside Westside Gunn and Mach-Hommy a decade ago.

“… Like, sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady — none of that shit no more,” said the “Scatter Brain” MC. “It’s free agency right now, you heard. I need that supermax man — I need that Giannis bag.” He added that he’s weighing out options for his new hom and admitted that he’d ideally love to resign with his Griselda family.

“We haven’t really talked about that… who knows. I mean, that’s all of our intentions,” said Conway. “It’s definitely mine. But I’m just saying as of right now, like, it’s the end. Like, you know, the paperwork I signed has been fulfilled… It was all in together, like my Shady paperwork and Griselda paperwork [and] everything’s been fulfilled. And now it’s time to sit back at the round table and figure out [what] the future is and what it got in store for me.”

Conway The Machine has been doing his part to make fans aware of his lyrical ability. Ahead of his new album, he surprisingly dropped his Greetings Earthlings mixtape. He also flaunted his skills during freestyles on the “Bootleg Kev Podcast” and most recently, the L.A. Leakers.

See Conway’s post below.