This Friday (Feb 25), Conway The Machine will unveil his sophomore studio LP God Don’t Make Mistakes, which — as his updated tracklisting reveals — will contain 12 cuts and additional assists from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Beanie Sigel, Anderson .Paak, T.I., his Griselda cohorts Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, and more. In promotion of the forthcoming album, the Buffalo emcee made a visit to the L.A. Leakers at Power 106 to add to their storied freestyle series, bringing along his artist Jae Skeese for the ride. As expected, Conway and his fellow collaborator make little effort of the instrumental for Pusha T’s “Diet Coke” with multi-layered bars about street life, rapping alongside the greats, and much more:

“The one and only, Plain Jane Patek, I ain’t wear the Roley, nigga, my tux is custom Brioni, you know me, my success killin’ these niggas slowly, you’ll fuck around, turn me back to the old me, it’s lonely at the top, nigga, and I’m the top nigga, headliner, I’m the top biller, stop playin’ wit’ my top, nigga, listen, you know how we rock, nigga…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Conway revealed that he is no longer contractually signed to Shady Records or Griselda, yet sounds open to re-sign with any entity that sees his value:

“Like, sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady — none of that shit no more … It’s free agency right now you heard … I need that supermax man — I need that Giannis bag.”

Check out both Conway‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle and the complete tracklisting for GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES below, as well as the recently released single “Stressed” with Wallo. If you need even more of an appetizer, check out Conway’s Greetings Earthlings mixtape here.

GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES tracklist: