Key Takeaways

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” became the highest-grossing country tour ever, redefining stadium strategy and cultural reach.

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency added nearly $200 million to the local economy, proving the power of hometown impact.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Grand National Tour” broke co-headlining records and delivered one of the year’s most talked-about Hip Hop moments.

If live music proved anything in 2025, it’s that artists are still shaping culture in real time. Stadiums became fashion runways, residencies turned into cultural homecomings, and some tours even improved local economies. A few artists pushed things so far that concerts felt less like shows and more like nationwide takeovers. And while the numbers alone paint a pretty loud picture, the real story lies in how these runs truly defined the year from a cultural standpoint.

Beyoncé brought cowboy culture to stadiums and watched entire cities transform around each of her stops. Kendrick Lamar and SZA turned their co-headlining tour into one of the most electric shared stages in recent memory. Bad Bunny made the entire world come to him, proving just how powerful a hometown residency can be when the culture rallies behind it.

Across genres, the artists on this list didn’t just hit the road — they shifted conversations, sparked trends, and created moments for fans to talk about long after the year wraps. Some did it with blockbuster earnings, others with cultural pull, and a few with pure creativity.

Here are the seven most impactful tours of 2025 ranked.

7. “CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour” – Tyler, the Creator

Image Image Credit John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler the Creator performs at Lovejoy Wharf. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tyler, The Creator spent 2025 proving how far his worldbuilding can stretch. “CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour” hit five continents and quickly became the longest run of his career so far – so, we understand why he said he needs a long break. Mid-2025 reports showed $67.7 million from 424,100 tickets across 32 shows, but with Tyler doing more than 90 shows overall, those numbers barely scratch the surface.

Fans talked just as much about the creativity. Tyler throwing actual cash into the crowd during his performance of “STICKY” turned into one of the tour’s most viral moments. So did his stage design, especially the full living-room setup that made fans, seated in arenas, feel like they were stepping into his imagination.

This tour showed his reach, yes, but also his consistency. Tyler is one of the few artists who can build an intriguing world for music lovers to step into and take it global without losing any of the weirdness or charm that makes him stand out.

6. “The Boy Is Mine Tour” – Brandy & Monica

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy and Monica perform onstage during "The Boy Is Mine" tour at Barclays Center on November 20, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Brandy and Monica stepping onstage together again was one of the most nostalgic and culturally charged R&B moments of the year. Even without the Boxscore stats just yet, the co-headlining run became a defining 2025 moment for audiences across the country. The tour tapped directly into ’90s R&B nostalgia, amplified by opening acts like Kelly Rowland, Mýa, Coco Jones, and Muni Long.

Aside from the incredible vocalists, the cultural presence throughout this tour has been undeniable. The shows became a gathering place for Black celebrity icons — Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Michelle Obama, Solange, Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Tisha Campbell, Patti LaBelle, and many more were spotted in the crowd.

“The Boy Is Mine Tour” also helped drive the Black Promoters Collective toward $100 million in projected 2025 sales, according to Billboard. Their team called it proof of what happens when Black culture is centered and protected in the live space. Between the viral moments and the overall energy around the run, the tour became a reminder of the power of community.

5. “Breezy Bowl XX” – Chris Brown

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown performs During Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown hit a new chapter with his first stadium tour, and fans showed up at scale. “Breezy Bowl XX” earned $295.5 million and moved just under 2 million tickets across 49 shows, making it the highest-grossing tour of his career. That performance pushed him into Billboard’s elite Boxscore Club alongside Beyoncé and Bad Bunny.

Featuring Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, and Jhené Aiko as opening acts, the run became a trending topic almost nightly. Brown’s viral “Take You Down” segments had fans — and even a few celebrities — onstage for the slow-dance moment that fans wait for every tour. His intimate meet-and-greet photos went viral, too, even influencing part of the rollout strategy for Cardi B as she ramped up anticipation for her second studio album.

The energy around this tour reminded people just how strong his live presence can be when he’s in full performance mode. Stadiums were a long time coming, and CB undoubtedly proved he could hold them down and thrive.

4. “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” – The Weeknd

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd accomplished one of the biggest tours of 2025. According to Billboard, the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” officially crossed $1 billion and became the highest-earning tour by a solo male artist — ever. That milestone came as his 2026 dates in Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the U.K. went on sale back in September, pushing the trek past 7.5 million tickets sold. In August, Billboard Boxscore reported the run had already cleared $635.5 million and 5.1 million tickets, making it the biggest R&B tour in history.

Beyond the numbers, The Weeknd delivered a full-scale, cinematic world. Shows opened with him masked — a recurring visual from the era — before he peeled it away at key moments, turning his performances into a storyline about persona and identity. The staging was massive: extended runways, LED-heavy sets, pyrotechnics, and seamless transitions helped connect songs from After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow. With more than $8.5 million donated through his XO Humanitarian Fund and additional proceeds tied to Global Citizen, the tour’s impact had reach and built anticipation for the 2026 dates.

3. “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” – Bad Bunny

Image Image Credit Gladys Vega / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny performs live during "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí; Una Más" Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bad Bunny turned San Juan into the center of the music world. Instead of taking a tour around the globe, he made the world come to him for a 31-show residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico, his first run of this size at home. Fans got it immediately — this wasn’t just a residency; it was a statement.

The impact? Nearly $200 million added to Puerto Rico’s economy, according to Forbes. Tourism surged during a time of year when the island usually slows down – the influx of fans filled hotels, restaurants, and local businesses. Puerto Rican residents even got priority access to the first nine shows.

Industry leaders hailed the residency as a cultural and political statement reinforcing Puerto Rico’s role as a global creative hub. Bad Bunny used the moment to celebrate the island’s musical roots, especially through songs from his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which incorporated anti-colonial themes, salsa, plena influences and more.

Every night felt like a hometown block party with a superstar budget. Clips of LeBron James turning up and the viral dancing grandma having the time of her life only added to the energy.

Benito expertly brought the world to his doorstep in the most powerful way, and years from now, we’ll still be talking about the impact he had on his hometown and beyond.

2. “Grand National Tour” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Image Image Credit Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop and R&B owned the co-headlining space in 2025, thanks to Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Their “Grand National Tour” became the highest-grossing co-headlining run ever, with the North American leg, alone, pulling in $256.4 million and selling 1.1 million tickets, an incredible feat that speaks to Hip Hop and R&B’s touring strength at scale.

The two megastars masterfully shared the spotlight night after night. Further excitement came from the rotating roster of surprise guest performers. Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Kaytranada, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Justin Bieber and more popped out at different stops. Fans loved seeing artists like Pusha T in the crowd, too.

And then there was Toronto.

K. Dot performing his Drake diss ... in Drake’s hometown ... and receiving a two-minute ovation for it instantly became one of the most viral rap moments of the year. Witnessing one of the biggest rap beefs of all time continuing to unfold, Lamar performing his critically acclaimed GNX album along with a flurry of his best records from over the years, and SZA adding to the set with her chart-topping discography was simply unforgettable.

1. “Cowboy Carter Tour” – Beyoncé

Image Image Credit Alex Slitz / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé didn’t just tour. Even with years of stadium experience behind her, she still found a way to redefine the entire playbook. The “Cowboy Carter Tour” became the highest-grossing country tour in Billboard Boxscore history and the shortest tour ever to cross the $400 million mark, hitting $407.6 million with 1.6 million tickets sold in only 32 shows. She cut the number of cities but packed in more nights per stop, selling out multiple shows in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and six straight in London. That strategy pushed her numbers even higher and expanded her already massive list of Boxscore records — 47 broken, tied or extended with this touring era alone.

But the cultural impact went even further. Cities like Atlanta, Houston, Paris, and London saw major tourism spikes, packed restaurants, and hotel occupancy that jumped far beyond normal rates. According to reports, Houston alone saw $50 million in local spending during her two-night hometown run. Fans even traveled to Europe just to catch a date.

The tour was also a family affair, with Blue Ivy Carter dancing through fan-favorites and Rumi Carter joining her mom for emotional moments during “Protector.” Cowboy and cowgirl fashion trended globally, and Bey closed the run with a Destiny’s Child reunion in Las Vegas. Three hours on stage night after night? The masterclass in vocal strength, range and creativity? The fashion? The choreography? The energy? We have only two words for it all and they are: PURE DOMINATION.