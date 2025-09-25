Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Chris Brown performs During Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Team Breezy celebrated 20 years of Chris Brown with the "Breezy Bowl XX Tour" across the globe. It feels like not long ago when he first popped out in 2005 with “Run It,” and ever since, he’s been proving why he’s one of the most consistent and successful R&B stars out there. His catalog is stacked with hits that hit differently live. Seeing him perform those songs brings the energy, the emotion, and the moments that made fans fall in love with him all over again. Every performance reminds you why he’s still setting the bar for R&B, showing growth, control, and star power on full display. It’s impossible not to get caught up in the atmosphere when he’s on stage — fans sing every word, move in sync, and feel every beat as if it’s their first time hearing it.

Over the years, he’s broken records as the first R&B singer with more than 50 Top 40 entries, over 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and 10+ albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10. That only scratches the surface of his run. On this tour, he took fans through his career, giving nostalgia while creating new moments that people will be talking about for a long time. Watching him hit those vocals, execute choreography, and connect with fans proved why he’s still a master at giving a full live experience.

Slow ballads hit differently in person, and his high-energy dance tracks leave the stadium buzzing. “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” delivered music, movement, and talent that remind fans why the “It Depends” singer has been shaping R&B culture for two decades straight. Every night, it was clear that he’s still evolving, pushing himself, and showing why he remains a must-see performer.

Check out 11 of the best songs to experience live from the “Breezy Bowl XX Tour.”

1. Take You Down

“Take You Down” was the track that made the world realize that the Grammy Award-winning R&B star was growing from a teenage heartthrob to a grown man before our very eyes. During the tour, the song held that same weight of excitement as he chose one lucky woman each night to join him on stage for a lap dance and live out every girl's fantasy.

2. Residuals

It’s like whenever he performs this song, the emotions he felt during the pain that inspired him to write it come rushing back. Despite being ridiculed for taking his breakups so hard, he channeled that energy and vulnerability into one of the most beautiful ballads we’ve heard in a while.

3. Poppin’

“Poppin” is easily one of his most loved B-sides from any CB album. When he released his self-titled project, this wasn’t a single and didn’t get a visual. However, it went platinum on everyone’s iPod or CD player. If you know, you know! Seeing him perform it two decades later with his grown-man voice is something every real Breezy stan appreciated.

4. Angel Numbers / Ten Toes

Knowing all of the ups and downs that Breezy has experienced, this song is a testament to him being real about not always being able to block out negativity and keep pushing forward with the vision he has for his legacy. When he performs it, you definitely feel that energy.

5. Say Goodbye

Hearing “Say Goodbye” live with the original choreography from the video in real time is an indescribable feeling. This really should have been the last song of the set because even after watching him perform for almost two hours straight, the crowd was still ready for more!

6. Under The Influence

If you thought the video for this song was spicy, you better cover your eyes when you hear this beat drop in a stadium near you. Taylor and Breezy have this unmatched chemistry, and she takes it all the way to level ten during this special moment. Even when the other background dancers step onto the stage, it’s pure sex appeal.

7. Deuces featuring Tyga

Get your phones ready when this comes on during the show because he is about to hit some of the craziest flips during the beat break before the verse starts. To think this came out when they thought they had canceled him for good — he dropped this song and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Tyga. He didn’t win, but his career began a slow and steady climb back to the top.

8. Drunk Texting featuring Jhené Aiko

This isn’t one he includes on his setlist often, but it’s for sure a fan favorite from the album X, which made it super special. Everyone with a floor seat wins during this segment as he walks calmly to every corner of the stage and connects with the audience.

9. Look At Me Now featuring Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne

How is he consistently raising the bar with each tour? We don’t know! He hung from the air dancing last year, but this time he was speeding around some of the biggest stadiums across the U.S. while dancing to “Look At Me Now.” Legendary much?

10. Yo (Excuse Me Miss)

What made this moment monumental was the original video playing on the large screen and witnessing Breezy's growth as a vocalist and dancer. Of course, he kept the original choreography, but it felt different because his skills are on a completely different level now.

11. Beautiful People

“Beautiful People” was where it got lit, literally. He put on his light up vest and stood on top of a platform before taking off into the air and hanging upside down. Not only that, the lighting, the smoke, the dancers dressed in different colors and being perfectly on point, literal perfection.