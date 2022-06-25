Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From a small town in Virginia to the global stage, Chris Brown's journey is a story of raw talent, relentless hustle and persistence. As a teenager, he quickly established himself as a force in R&B with his debut hit, "Run It!” Deeply influenced by the legendary Michael Jackson, Brown's music and video style brings a modern twist to classic moves and melodies, creating an unmistakable signature. Despite the claims that R&B is dead, the artist's last three albums dispel that myth. As long as Brown continues to produce hits and electrifying visuals for his dedicated fan base, the heartbeat of R&B will remain strong and steady.

The singer-songwriter's videos showcase his creativity and commitment to excellence. Each visual is a cinematic experience that blends intricate choreography and out-of-the-box storylines. Whether Brown is pushing the boundaries of visual effects or delivering breathtaking dance sequences, his videos are consistently top tier — proof that he's still one of the most influential entertainers in the game. In no particular order, here are 17 of Chris Breezy’s best videos.

1. Wall To Wall

Released in 2007, the "Wall To Wall" music video is a visual feast, featuring vampiric themes and mesmerizing dance sequences. Its dynamic choreography, known for memorable moves and seamless transitions, captivated audiences at the time. Seventeen years later, the iconic choreography resurfaced on TikTok, sparking a viral challenge that brought a new generation of fans into the fold. The resurgence emphasizes Brown's enduring influence and the timeless appeal of his dance skills.

2. Run It!

Brown's debut single introduced the world to his extraordinary talent and undeniable charisma. The video for "Run It!” features an intense dance battle, showcasing his impressive moves and setting the stage for his future as a dance icon. His youthful energy and smooth style stole the hearts of teenage girls everywhere, which made him an instant heartthrob. This breakout moment cemented his place in the music industry and hinted at the superstar he would become.

3. Loyal featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga

Filmed at Universal Studios' CityWalk in Los Angeles, the visual for “Loyal” captures Brown's dynamic range of creativity and undeniable charisma. Even though he was in jail during the song's release, it gained massive popularity and dominated the airwaves. The energetic choreography and notable guest appearances from Lil Wayne and Tyga in its accompanying video added to the track’s widespread success. "Loyal" underscores Brown's ability to craft No. 1 hits amid personal challenges.

4. WE (Warm Embrace)

The "WE (Warm Embrace)" music video stands out for its dance scenes featuring Brown and Normani. The pair’s sultry choreography showcases a blend of smooth, seductive moves and undeniable chemistry, making each performance moment electric. Filmed in a visually stunning setting, the visual combines sleek production with dynamic camera work, enhancing its allure. The palpable chemistry between the two stars became a major talking point upon the clips release. Both fans and critics alike noted how their synergy elevated the video, which made it a memorable highlight in both artists' careers.

5. Gimme That Remix featuring Lil Wayne

Featuring Lil Wayne, the "Gimme That Remix" video takes us back to the '60s and '70s, capturing the retro vibe with style and flair. Decked out in suspenders and a top hat, Brown delivers unforgettable choreography that pays homage to classic dance moves with a unique modern twist. The visual’s nostalgic setting and the singer’s dynamic performance create a memorable fusion of past and present. Lil Wayne’s appearance further enhances the throwback feel, making the video a standout piece in Brown’s discography.

6. Turn Up the Music

The visual for "Turn Up the Music" begins with Brown in a tipsy state, stumbling into a sleek, futuristic cab that sets the tone for the night. As the cab whisks him away to a vibrant nightclub, the video transitions into a high-energy club scene where the vocalist showcases his exceptional dance skills. The blend of cutting-edge visuals and Brown’s dynamic dance moves turn the club into a Project X- like experience. This creates a visually stunning experience that showcases his love for futuristic aesthetics.

7. Look At Me Now featuring Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne

With over 500 million views on YouTube, the "Look At Me Now" music video is loved for its rapid-fire editing and vibrant, high-energy visual effects that match its track’s fast-paced rhythm. Set in a minimalistic, graffiti-covered warehouse, the visual’s raw and urban aesthetic creates a striking backdrop for the 2011 hit. Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes add a powerful punch to Chris Breezy’s rhymes, making the perfect flow trifecta.

8. Summer Too Hot

"Summer Too Hot" has an accompanying visual that sees Brown bringing back his dancers from all his eras, adding a nostalgic touch for his long-time fans. Serving as the lead single for his album 11:11, the video takes us on a journey of the perfect summer day in LA. Of course, the dance routines were completely next level. Additionally, CB pays homage to TLC's iconic "Waterfalls" video by transforming into a water being towards the end, elevating the concept with a fresh, modern twist.

9. Fine China

Brown infuses the video for "Fine China" with his own sauce, simultaneously taking a contemporary spin on Jackson’s "You Rock My World." Featuring a choreographed bar fight reminiscent of the one in the King of Pop’s classic, the visual mixes dynamic dance moves with dramatic action. The RCA Records artist’s stylish, sleek look and high-energy choreography create a modern homage that captures the essence of Jackson's influence while adding a fresh twist. This creative approach displays Brown’s ability to honor past icons while firmly establishing his distinctive style.

10. Pills & Automobiles featuring Yo Gotti, Kodak Black and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

"Pills & Automobiles" solidified Brown’s talent for dropping major summer hits, and this track is undeniably hot. With colorful visuals and a water park background, its accompanying music video perfectly complements the song's catchy hook and up-tempo beat. Featuring Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, the track reached No. 16 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, marking it as a significant summer anthem. "Pills & Automobiles" is undeniably one of the best standouts from Brown’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

11. Yo (Excuse Me Miss)

In the video for "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)," the award-winning artist portrays a charming pursuit after spotting a girl he’s interested in while shopping. The narrative unfolds as he goes through a series of efforts to catch her attention, blending everyday scenarios with his vibrant performance style. Full of Brown’s signature moves, the choreography is particularly memorable, leaving a lasting impression on fans. This combination of relatability and dance sequences marks the star’s talent for creating captivating visuals from the start of his career.

12. Under The Influence

"Under The Influence" initially went unnoticed when it was released in 2019 as part of the extended version of Indigo. However, the track went viral in 2022, which sparked the release of its visual. In it, Brown creates a steamy on-screen presence alongside admired dancer, Taylor Terry, that fans can't ignore. Their undeniable chemistry enhances the video, adding depth and energy to their performance. The dynamic between the two has made "Under The Influence" a memorable hit among fans.

13. Sensational featuring Davido and Lojay

Brown and his dancers execute impressive choreography in the various dynamic settings of the “Sensational” video. Color coordination and modern sets elevate the song’s sensual vibe and enhance the scenes. The video also features some beautiful models alongside Brown, Davido and Lojay, to add an extra layer of allure. Its striking visuals, stylish outfits and compelling dance sequences make the clip a memorable highlight.

14. Press Me

In the visual for "Press Me," Brown enters a room filled with screens showing various scenarios of himself. As he becomes intrigued by one particular image, he fades into it and finds himself in a white room with a woman lying on the floor with a sign reading "Press Me" on her stomach. When he presses the sign, she pulls him into her universe, which appears to be set in China, and the dance sequences begin. Throughout the video, the R&B singer is transported to different locations, seamlessly integrating his dance routines with each new environment.

15. Call Me Every Day featuring Wizkid

The first scene of the "Call Me Every Day" music video begins with a woman relaxing in a luxurious bath. As she soaks and seemingly daydreams about Brown, her imagination transforms into a vivid dreamscape. She finds herself in his world, where her fantasy comes to life. The video blends dreamy visuals with Brown’s charismatic presence, creating an immersive and enchanting experience.

16. Party featuring Usher and Gucci Mane

Featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, “Party” will always be a hit track for the function. Its accompanying visual includes standout dance scenes with Brown and Usher, who bring their best moves to the screen. Their high-level performances keep your eyes glued to the screen, making the dance sequences a true highlight. This collaboration seamlessly showcases the talents of all three artists, amplifying the song’s energy and impact.

17. No Guidance featuring Drake

"No Guidance" was historic since it marked the end of the long-standing feud between Brown and Drake. Set in a lavish mansion, its music video showcases a lively party scene where both artists and their entourages enjoy themselves. However, the high point was the epic dance battle between the two entertainers, which ends with Brown emerging victorious.