“They call me U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D, now baby tell me what you wanna do with me” is the lyric that helped to make Usher even more memorable than he already was. After years of being recognized for his singing abilities from a young age, his brand image began to shift to a more mature theme as he grew old in age. This later translated into the sensual music that fans have enjoyed for generations.

The “U Got It Bad” artist has continued to keep fans on their toes year after year with nostalgic music and hits to last a lifetime. After his Super Bowl halftime performance in February of 2024, fans were left wanting more and walking away with new song discoveries. With all the upbeat music in his rolodex, Usher has still made it a point to maintain a balance of music for the dance floor and the bedroom. Many intimate moments have begun with a play (or replay) of an Usher song, now we have a chance to reflect on them. Here are 16 of Usher’s most sensual songs that are sure to keep some spice in your life:

1. Can U Get Wit It

In his younger days, Usher was most notably known for his charisma and soulful voice. This is strongly displayed on his 1994 self-titled album. Through his song “Can U Get Wit It,” fans were able to get formally introduced to the humble beginnings of the artist in comparison to what he’s developed into. The song describes the experience of seeking clarity in a relationship while trying to not come on too strong to the other person involved. Moreover, the concept of maintaining a sexual relationship with someone and living carefree throughout the experience to appreciate the pleasure it comes with.

2. Nice & Slow

In 1997, Usher released “Nice & Slow” under his second album My Way. The album depicted numerous elements of sultry, passion, and energetic nature — all of which are shown in “Nice & Slow.” The song takes the listener on a journey of making arrangements to become intimate with someone while taking the approach of easing into the experience rather than just jumping into it. The lyrics express Usher’s desire to take the experience to a new level while ensuring comfortability on both sides.

3. Trading Places

This 2008 track helped to provide a new narrative to dynamics in an intimate relationship. While women traditionally followed the male lead in the bedroom, “Trading Places” encouraged the confidence tied to women taking control in this setting. The song included the societal formalities of the responsibilities men would usually presume such as picking up someone for a date, opening doors for someone, and taking out the trash for a female counterpart to do. Meanwhile playing on the concept of the lovers switching roles for one to cater to the other in a unique way. From a wider lens, the song helps to empower both parties to have equal participation and enjoyment.

4. Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)

Seeing the person you care about after a long day would bring a smile to anyone’s face. For Usher’s “Hey Daddy,” he emphasized the anticipation and excitement that comes with reconnecting with a lover. Lyrics such as “I won't knock, won't ring no bells” and “when I walk in, all that I wanna hear…” are what helps to build the momentum of the song to say that having the person back “home” is the highlight of their day. Additionally, the metaphor of “Daddy’s home” allows for the traditional relationship dynamic of male and female to show up more prevalently with the male partner exuding more dominance over the woman.

5. Twork It Out

For the 8701 album, Usher took a sensual approach to the project with “Twork It Out” emphasizing quality time with a lover. For him to note in the song that he was taking a step away from the club scene and devoting time to his experience with a love interest shows dedication. The song also drives home the idea of starting with a relaxing evening that later amps up into a night of lovemaking. The song zeroes in on the importance of intimacy through quality time with someone. In turn, the song is not only relatable but helps to build yearning between two people.

6. Can U Handle It?

Teasing and going the extra mile in the bedroom are the two common themes in “Can U Handle It?” From Usher’s 2004 album, Confessions, he allows fans to learn more of his personal experiences and escapades through musical storytelling. The plea throughout the song is the notion of whether or not the person involved can take on all that comes with a sexual experience with Usher. This level of intensity and passion seeps through the lyrics as he mentions parallels between the physical and mental limits that his partner may have while taking on the form of double meaning. Overall, the song highlights the deep connection between two lovers and the willingness to push some boundaries in hopes of a positive result.

7. Do It To Me

A little rendezvous can always help to heighten the chemistry between two people. Usher emphasizes this as describes the experience throughout the lyrics of the song. The story sets the scene of going on a date and treating someone to a nice dinner with flowers. Meanwhile, both of their minds are preoccupied for what’s to come after their time spent together. Before long, the song progresses from wanting to satisfy someone mentally to physically. Usher strongly displayed his vocal capabilities on this song by using different techniques and pitches of how he belted certain notes. The anticipation of a pleasurable night is the common thread throughout the Confessions album.

8. Bad Girl

Hook ups have always added a little excitement to one’s sex life and are still a common theme in dating culture. Usher’s 2004 hit, “Bad Girl” outlines this through the search that he’s on during the song for a confident and daring woman. Though the song is quite upbeat in tempo in comparison to some of the other songs on the Confessions album, the song still exudes sensuality and sexual nature through its call outs to the beautiful women in an area and which one of them could be deemed “bad enough” to go home with him. The song received so much acclaim, Beyoncé was even featured in a few dance performances of the Confessions hit. The dynamic duo could also be found in Beyoncé’s music video for “Naughty Girl.”

9. Seduction

In this song, Usher walks us through the journey of him being seduced by a woman that is not his official partner. He even emphasizes in the intro that regardless of her stature or size, the woman could still have a chance with him as he loves all types of women. The level of intensity that the woman is seducing him at is so severe that he’s contemplating throughout the song his next move. Despite the strong temptation, one could even argue him wanting to go down the path of having both women at his disposal.

10. Lay You Down

The R&B hitmaker’s numerous insinuations of prioritizing his partner’s needs, desires, and fantasies is just one of the many traits that makes fans continue to add his songs to their playlist. For his 2010 album, Raymond V. Raymond, “Lay You Down,” helps to showcase Usher’s art of persuasion by trying to convince his sexual counterpart of why they should accompany him to the bedroom. As he continues to explain all his plans throughout the song, one could assume that he’s hoping the person feels comforted and supported as they reveal themselves to him. Overall, Usher aims to fulfill his partner's desires and develop trust with them through this sexual experience. The song celebrates the power of love and the depth of connection between two individuals.

11. Making Love (Into the Night)

A long-lasting sexual experience is what many yearn for when it comes to being with their partner. Regardless of the length of time, fans enjoyed this song for the reminder that the Grammy winner brought to the table with how a sexual experience could be. The chorus helps to emphasize the notion of endless love making for a memorable evening. Moreover, long-lasting intimacy has resonated with fans and encouraged them to ramp up their own sex game by adding this song to their playlist along with a few others.

12. Lemme See featuring Rick Ross

The sequence of events presented in “Lemme See” allows for one to not only feel arousal but have flashbacks to their own physical encounters. Usher’s melodic tone combined with Rick Ross’ clever wordplay allows for a seductive track that encourages one to give a little sneak preview into the experience they’re looking to have. The song helps to boost one’s sexual confidence by allowing them the space to be and feel comfortable. It also encourages one to follow through on things they may have wanted to engage in but not having the opportunity to do so until that moment.

13. Climax

What better person to get you through a breakup than Usher? Despite his usual pedigree of songs catered to love making and the upsides of relationships, “Climax” took an interesting twist by highlighting the stage in a romantic dynamic that has taken a turn for the worse. The sensuality of the song is shown through his passionate vocal delivery and emotional expression of putting in strong efforts towards a relationship that didn’t end up working out. The song embodies the emotions that come with reconciliation whether it be after being in a romantic or sexual relationship.

14. Dive

The 45-year-old popstar’s 2012 song, “Dive” took airwaves by storm after adding to the list of bedroom music that the “Here I Stand” artist has in his discography. For his seventh studio album, Looking 4 Myself, the R&B mastermind took things back to basics with songs that highlighted both love and heartbreak, including “Dive.” The song depicts the experience tied to sex and the anticipation that comes with it. Additionally, the song also provides a sense of relatability to the listener as Usher depicts an intense love and the notion of trying to continue the rapport already built. This strong desire for deeper physical intimacy is conveyed through sensual tones and lyricism throughout the song.

15. Tell Me

From the 2016 album Hard II Love, Usher slows things down a bit for fans in the song “Tell Me.” The song echoes the notion of missing someone’s presence and wanting to re-engage with them by catering to their every desire. Though the song correlates more to one’s sexual desires, this can still be applied to a romantic relationship. The lyrics such as “the more I'm away from you, the more of you I want” and “I want to hold you till I can't feel again” draw the conclusion of his focus on emotional intimacy. Additionally, the emphasis he’s putting on a deeper level of connection between both parties for it to be fulfilling for them.

16. GLU

The 2023 release of “GLU” helped fans to see the heartthrob fully immerse himself into the element of passion and vulnerability in his music. The unique song title of “GLU” is a play on the tight-knit connection that forms through intimacy along with clever wordplay about the liquids one may find in an intimate setting. The song helps to set the stage for a romantic evening with a lover while highlighting the fun that can come during the experience through one’s actions. The musical rendition channels the musical likeness of artists such as Prince and Maxwell through intensely high notes and seductive innuendos.