Today (March 15), BET reported that the 2024 NAACP Image Awards will bestow one of its highest honors upon Usher during its ceremony. As confirmed by the publication, the Atlanta legend will receive the President's Award, following in the footsteps of past recipients Ella Fitzgerald (who was the first to receive it back in 1987), Lauryn Hill, John Legend, JAY-Z and Rihanna.

“We are honored to present this year’s President’s Award to Usher for his unparalleled talent and remarkable contributions as an artist and advocate for our community,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement provided to BET. “Beyond his vocal talent and stage presence, Usher has empowered thousands of under-resourced youth to pursue their dreams through college readiness programs, financial literacy and career planning. His dedication to creating positive change in the world has touched countless lives, redefining the boundaries of creativity and compassion.”

BET President and CEO Scott Mills added, "Usher stands as a distinguished multi-hyphenate performer, consistently setting new standards for Black excellence. With a career spanning over three decades, Usher has earned his place as one of the foremost performers of our era and a beacon for social change in our community. It is a profound honor to recognize his extraordinary impact and lasting legacy."

In pre-telecast presentations, the COMING HOME talent won two 2024 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song, the latter of which was for the Summer Walker and 21 Savage-assisted “Good Good." He is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer.

The 2024 NAACP Image Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium this Saturday (March 16) with Queen Latifah handling hosting duties. The event can be watched live via BET, BET Her and VH1.