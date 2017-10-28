Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, and Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kodak Black, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The meaning behind who is a first-generation citizen can vary – especially in regard to North America and its history. Merriam-Webster states that it applies to either a person who was born in another country and moved here to become an American or someone who was born here and whose parents are immigrants. Regardless, the United States (and, for the sake of this list, Canada) is made up of cultural backgrounds all over the world, and that can be seen prominently in the melting pot that is Hip Hop culture.

For instance, Nicki Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States as a child. Her vibrant Caribbean heritage provided her with a distinct flair that can be found in her music, her style, and her stage presence. Similarly, French Montana hails from Morocco and journeyed to this country as a teenager. Over time, the “Unforgettable” rapper has been increasingly vocal about his North African background, both in his music and via charitable causes.

On the other hand, you have Wale, who was born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area. Thanks to his parents, both of whom are Yoruba immigrants, the longtime MMG affiliate has long been proud of his Nigerian heritage and frequently makes that clear on wax and in interviews. While Kodak Black wasn’t born in his mother’s hometown of Haiti, the Sniper Gang frontman reps the country and those who have immigrated from there to Florida and other parts of the country – he's even revealed his use of Haitian Creole when necessary.

Check out 15 examples of others within Hip Hop who represent the first-generation population below.

1. Nicki Minaj

Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to a gospel singer mother, Carol Maraj, and a financial executive father, Nicki Minaj experienced a tumultuous home life. Her late father, Robert Maraj, had a history of drug addiction and violence, and their house was even burned down in a violent incident. Eventually, her family moved to Queens, New York – she spoke about being an illegal immigrant in an interview with Billboard. Despite issues at home, the Young Money star excelled academically and was admitted to the prestigious LaGuardia High School for Music & Art and Performing Arts.

2. Wale

Wale boasts Yoruba ancestry through his parents, who immigrated to the United States from the southwestern part of Nigeria. They initially settled in Washington, D.C. before moving to a nearby suburb in Maryland. Wale attended several schools, including Quince Orchard High School, and played football on scholarships at multiple universities but eventually dropped out. Notably, is he the cousin of actor and “The Wire” star Gbenga Akinnagbe.

3. Nipsey Hussle

While only one of Nipsey Hussle’s parents is an immigrant, it would be remiss not to mention the late rapper’s impressive background. While he was born and raised in South Central, Los Angeles, his father, Dawit Asghedom, was a citizen of Eritrea before fleeing to America during his country’s War of Independence. As could be seen in video footage shared during Hussle’s funeral service, he and his siblings made trips to the African nation as children and learned thoroughly about their heritage.

4. French Montana

French Montana was born in Casablanca, Morocco, where he spent his childhood and developed a passion for both soccer and Hip Hop. When he was a teenager, his family moved to the Bronx, New York City – his father eventually returned to North Africa, where he remained. Struggling to adapt to life in the United States, he eventually became the primary provider for his family – which includes two other siblings – after his father’s departure and his mother’s reliance on welfare.

5. 21 Savage

The revelation of 21 Savage’s U.K. ancestry quickly became one of the biggest stories of the rapper’s career. He was born in London to Heather Carmillia Joseph and Kevin Cornelius Emmons, both of whom are British nationals with Caribbean backgrounds. As a child, 21 migrated with his mother to Atlanta, GA, and – as he has revealed in his music and in interviews – he had a rough upbringing before finding musical fame. It wasn’t until an arrest by ICE over his immigration status that his fans learned of his true background, which he now publicly embraces as a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.

6. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes was born in Brooklyn, New York to Jamaican immigrant parents and spent much of his childhood in nearby Long Island. As he revealed in an interview with GQ, the Hip Hop legend would enjoy plenty of time back on the Caribbean island with family. He also paid visits to an aunt in the United Kingdom during his youth.

7. DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled was born in New Orleans, LA to Palestinian immigrant parents, and eventually found his way to Miami, FL as a popular DJ. As revealed by The National, his father is from Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya, and his mother is from Ramallah. His brother, Alec Ledd, is also an accomplished actor.

8. Belly

Born in Jenin, Palestine, Belly was forced to move around with his family at a young age due to the violence and poverty taking place in his hometown. He called countries like Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Jordan home before finally settling in Ontario, Canada. He regularly raps about being a Palestinian and his journey to North America – one example being on sophomore LP, Immigrant.

9. Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean was born in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, and – as a child – migrated to the United States. After initially moving to New York City, he eventually settled in New Jersey. As a huge supporter of his home country, the Fugees legend once tried to run for president of Haiti. Despite significant support, his bid was ultimately unsuccessful due to not meeting the required residency qualifications.

10. Joey BADASS

While Joey BADASS is a tried and true Brooklynite, he has the distinction of being the first from his immediate family to be born in the United States. His maternal side is from St. Lucia, while his paternal family comes from Jamaica. As far as his own upbringing, he resided in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush and Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhoods and attended Edward R. Murrow High School.

11. K'naan

K'naan is a rapper and singer whose life story is deeply marked by his experiences in war-torn Somalia and his subsequent immigration to North America. Born in Mogadishu, he was forced to flee with his family during his country’s civil war, and he first settled in New York with his father before moving to Toronto. He eventually returned to New York during the earlier stages of his music career.

12. MC Jin

Born to Hong Kong immigrant parents, former Ruff Ryders artist Jin grew up in the Miami area where his family owned a Chinese restaurant. After graduating high school, he decided to pursue a rap career instead of attending college. Shortly after, his family moved to Queens, New York City.

13. Pitbull

Born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Pitbull grew up in a household that emphasized the opportunities of living in America. Despite facing challenges including parental separation, substance abuse, and foster care (he briefly lived with a foster family in Georgia), he developed a strong connection to Miami's diverse culture.

14. Slick Rick

Born in London to Jamaican parents, Slick Rick suffered an eye injury as a child. His family later immigrated to the Bronx, New York. Notably, it was during the Hip Hop icon’s time at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts that he befriended Kangol Crew member Dana Dane.

15. Kodak Black

Kodak Black was born in Pompano Beach, Florida, to Haitian immigrant Marcelene Octave. Raised by his mother, he grew up in the Golden Acres public housing project. Despite (or with an additional push from) his Floridian background, Kodak represents his Haitian lineage heavily in his music and collaborative efforts.