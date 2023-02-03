Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When many think of Chris Brown, stellar dancing and chart-topping hits come to mind. While his moves and vocals make him stand out as an artist, Brown’s songwriting skill is not always a part of the conversation -- even though it should be.

Brown started his career as a recording artist in 2004 after signing with Jive Records. The following year, the Virginia native hit the ground running with his debut single “Run It!” According to Billboard, the track peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, where it remained for five consecutive weeks. His eponymous 2005 debut album was later certified three-times platinum by the RIAA.

Since then, Brown has racked up many accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album in 2012, and broke Elvis Presley’s record of being the male singer with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100. The R&B king has been a part of countless hit collaborations like “No Air” with Jordin Sparks, “No Guidance” with Drake, and “Sensational” with Davido and Lojay. He has also offered his talents as a songwriter to many successful artists in the industry.

Check out 14 songs that CB wrote or co-wrote for famous names below.

1. Stronger by Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige’s “Stronger” is featured on the soundtrack for More Than a Game, Kristopher Belman’s documentary about the life and career of NBA star LeBron James. Per Genius, Brown is credited as a co-writer for the track performed by Blige. The album also features Ester Dean’s “Drop It Low,” which includes a feature from the R&B heavyweight.

2. See No More by Joe Jonas

On an episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Brown discussed songwriting for artists like the Jonas Brothers. He even worked on a track for Joe Jonas’ debut solo album, Fastlife. Listen to it above.

3. Disturbia by Rihanna

In the same interview with Sharpe, the “Kiss Kiss” hitmaker also spoke about writing pop songs for Rihanna, including “Disturbia” on her album Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded. The project also featured popular songs like “Umbrella,” “Don’t Stop The Music,” “Shut Up And Drive” and more. “Disturbia” spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

4. She Ain’t Got... by LeToya Luckett

Brown co-wrote singer and actress LeToya Luckett’s “She Ain’t Got...” It was more of a pop song, showcasing how the former Destiny’s Child member could experiment with genres. Breezy, who has tracks like “Forever” and “Yeah 3x” in his discography, boasts the same talent. The collaboration between the two artists was a perfect fit.

5. Booty by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull

The R&B MC continued to use his talents in pop music. He co-wrote Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull’s body-positive club anthem “Booty” from her album A.K.A. Brown is also listed as a writer on the song’s remix featuring Iggy Azalea.

6. Same Girl by Jennifer Lopez featuring French Montana

The partnership between Breezy and Lopez on A.K.A. didn’t end there. CB's songwriting skills were once again solicited for the deluxe version’s final track, a pop song with heavy Hip Hop influence titled “Same Girl.” The project also featured collaborations with Rick Ross and T.I.

7. Easy by DaniLeigh

Collaborations between artists who are also dancers are usually a seamless fit. So, it was a no-brainer when DaniLeigh tapped Brown as a songwriter for “Easy.” The duo also showcased their dancing skills in the video for the track’s remix, which featured a verse from the “Liquor” crooner. The song spent 19 weeks on the Hot 100 chart.

8. One Night Stand by Keri Hilson featuring Chris Brown

Keri Hilson and Brown are quite the dynamic duo. The pair worked together on his 2007 love song “Superhuman” and reunited for “One Night Stand.” According to Universal Music Publishing Group, Brown co-wrote the song with Charlie and Joseph Bereal, as well as Kevin McCall. CB also performed the second verse for its official track, which appeared on Hilson’s sophomore album, No Boys Allowed.

9. Something New by Zendaya featuring Chris Brown

Before she was fully into her acting bag, Zendaya pursued a music career, producing a 2013 self-titled album that featured the popular song “Replay.” In 2016, the A-list actress released a fun, R&B duet titled “Something New,” featuring Brown. Breezy is credited as a co-writer on the song, which sampled TLC’s “Creep.”

10. Ain’t Thinkin’ ‘Bout You by Bow Wow featuring Chris Brown

In 2006, Bow Wow and the award-winning singer teamed up with Johntá Austin for “Shortie Like Mine.” Four years later, they reconnected for “Ain’t Thinkin’ ‘Bout You.” Brown, McCall and Bow Wow co-wrote the post-breakup anthem. The track talked about trying to forget your ex and going out with friends -- but writing an entire song about an ex most likely means you are thinking about them, right?

11. Best Love Song by T-Pain featuring Chris Brown

When you get Brown and T-Pain on a song together, there’s a high chance it will be a hit. The singers began collaborating early on in CB’s career, producing successful tracks like “Kiss Kiss” from the artist’s sophomore album, Exclusive, and “Freeze” from T-Pain’s third album, Three Ringz. In 2011, the two MCs released “Best Love Song,” which was featured on T-Pain’s Revolver. Brown is credited as one of the primary songwriters for the popular record.

12. Waves by Kanye West

West’s The Life Of Pablo features collaborations with many artists and producers, including Rihanna, Swizz Beatz, Ty Dolla Sign and more. Co-writer Breezy sang the hook on “Waves,” which also featured some vocal additions from Kid Cudi.

13. No Romeo No Juliet by 50 Cent featuring Chris Brown

In many of Brown's features, he contributed more than just a hook or a verse. In 2016, he collaborated with 50 Cent on “No Romeo No Juliet.” Beyond rapping on the track, the “Under The Influence” artist helped pen the record alongside 50 and Jeremy McArthur.

14. Whatchamacallit by Ella Mai featuring Chris Brown

In 2018, British R&B sensation Ella Mai collaborated with CB for her eponymous debut album. The duo released an upbeat R&B bop about two people in relationships who were interested in each other and engaging in behavior that “ain’t cheating” but a “whatchamacallit.” Breezy co-wrote the record alongside Mai and more.