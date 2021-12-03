Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Justin Bieber Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Bieber’s catalog includes collaborations with artists like Ludacris, Nas, and SZA, spanning multiple eras of his career.

His genre-blending features reflect a shift from pop beginnings to deeper involvement in Hip Hop and R&B.

These tracks highlight how Bieber’s presence in rap and R&B spaces has evolved through both chart-toppers and deep cuts.

Before Justin Bieber ever dropped an R&B project or laced a trap beat with falsetto, he was already being embraced by Black music’s biggest names. Discovered by Scooter Braun and mentored to greatness by Usher, Bieb’s early sound leaned heavily on pop, but his foundation was rooted in the culture. His breakout hit, “Baby,” featured Ludacris, and by the time Never Say Never arrived with a guest verse from Jaden Smith, it was clear the Canadian talent wasn’t just skating by on teen-idol charm.

Since then, his catalog (both as the main artist and feature) quietly stacked some of the most genre-fluid collaborations in modern music. Some, like “I’m the One” with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo, topped charts. Others, like his starring role in Drake’s “POPSTAR” video, became viral milestones. Even a golf-cart flex with 21 Savage on “LET IT GO” added to his ever-expanding presence.

Beyond the headlines are the deep cuts and standouts that show just how seamlessly Bieber moves between Hip Hop and R&B. From syrupy slow jams with SZA to woozy bangers with Travis Scott, these 17 collaborations prove he’s as comfortable over 808s as he is under bubblegum melodies.

1. Maria I’m Drunk – Travis Scott feat. Justin Bieber and Young Thug

Travis Scott’s “Maria I’m Drunk” was a two-part haze of weed metaphors and afterparty lust, and Bieber’s surprise appearance on the Rodeo standout helped cement his credibility in rap spaces. Originally pulled from streaming services due to label politics, the song became a cult favorite. Bieber’s melodic verse — “All we got is Don Julio...” — fit perfectly between Travis’ psychedelic crooning and Young Thug’s slurry charisma, marking one of Bieber’s most hypnotic Hip Hop moments to date.

2. Snooze (Acoustic) – SZA feat. Justin Bieber

This stripped-back take on SZA’s hit found Justin Bieber slipping into full R&B mode, trading verses and harmonies with one of the genre’s modern-day greats. Originally teased as a remix, “Snooze (Acoustic)” was officially released as a duet — no beat drops needed. Bieber’s soft vocals glided over Carter Lang’s minimal production, matching SZA’s vulnerability with quiet intensity. Their chemistry was undeniable (including in the visual for the song’s original form), making this an understated gem in both of their discographies.

3. Don’t Go – Skrillex, Justin Bieber, and Don Toliver

“Don’t Go” is a sleek fusion of electronic R&B and melodic trap, pairing Justin Bieber’s aching falsetto with Don Toliver’s syrupy cadence. Skrillex laced the production with glitchy warmth and low-end bounce, making the song feel like a late-night text turned into music. Bieber’s “You are my Topanga” lyric became a fan favorite, and the chemistry between all three artists made this collab an unexpected but addictive standout.

4. Right Here – Justin Bieber feat. Drake

Two of Canada’s biggest stars teamed up for this smooth, mid-tempo cut from Believe. Produced by Hit-Boy, “Right Here” blended R&B and pop without losing its Hip Hop edge. Bieber’s delivery was tender and sincere, especially when he promised, “I just wanna hug you till the end, baby, till the end.” It was the first official collaboration between the two, and it showed Bieber stepping confidently into grown-man vulnerability with help from Toronto’s biggest cosign.

5. Backpack – Justin Bieber feat. Lil Wayne

Equal parts sci-fi concept track and soft-hearted R&B, “Backpack” was one of Bieber’s more offbeat collabs. He sang from the perspective of a teen who found and protected a stranded alien — voiced by Weezy, who rapped, “I’m from a different world, I use Lil Wayne as a disguise.” While playful on the surface, the song reflected Bieber’s willingness to experiment within the genre and invite Hip Hop legends into his sonic world on his own terms.

6. Wandered to LA – Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber

“Wandered to LA” paired Juice WRLD’s drug-laced melancholy with Justin Bieber’s introspective smoothness for a track that felt part therapy session, part love story. Bieber’s verse — “This misery needs some company, that’s why I need you, come for me” — blended seamlessly into the late rapper’s moody atmosphere. Originally previewed years earlier, the final version found new emotional weight with Bieber’s added perspective, turning a hazy hotel-room narrative into something intimate and human on both sides.

7. Essence (Remix) – WizKid feat. Justin Bieber and Tems

When Justin Bieber joined WizKid and Tems for the remix of “Essence,” he didn’t just hop on a global hit. He respected the song’s vibe. Singing about devotion and emotional connection, Bieber’s smooth verse blended seamlessly with Tems’ rich tone and WizKid’s signature cadence. Rather than overshadow the Afrobeats classic, he added just enough new energy to elevate it. It’s a rare remix that felt organic, and one of Bieber’s most globally resonant R&B features.

8. Confident – Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper

Released during his Journals era, “Confident” was a flirtatious, trap-R&B jam that paired Justin Bieber with a then-rising Chance the Rapper. Bieber flexed smooth charisma as he sang about an irresistible woman, delivering one of his catchiest hooks to date: “She’s confident — you could tell by the way she walks in the room.” Chance brought off-kilter charm with bars about “real deep pockets like a doctor’s coat,” making the track playful, sultry, and undeniable.

9. Private Landing – Don Toliver feat. Justin Bieber and Future

Don Toliver tapped into pure mood music on “Private Landing,” a hard-hitting Cactus Jack collab powered by trippy production and iced-out luxury bars. Justin Bieber floated over the beat with a sensual verse: “She wanna ride my wave, she wanna rock my chain, heat it up, microwave, come here and share my plate.” Future added grime and grandeur, balancing out Bieber’s melodic softness. It was a flex-heavy showcase with surprisingly sticky replay value.

10. Up At Night – Kehlani feat. Justin Bieber

Kehlani and Justin Bieber reunited on “up at night,” a feel-good groove drenched in late-night longing. The beat was bright, but the lyrics stayed romantic and vulnerable — especially when Bieber swooped in with, “You're the light of my life, yeah, I mean it, girl, you got what I want when I need it.” Though he doesn’t appear in the video, his presence on the track added the right pop-R&B balance to Kehlani’s smooth delivery.

11. Love Thru The Computer – Gucci Mane feat. Justin Bieber

Sampling Zapp’s iconic “Computer Love,” this digital-age duet paired Gucci Mane’s street sensibilities with Justin Bieber’s falsetto. On the hook, Bieber crooned, “Ooh, when we both logged on, I didn’t wanna turn off,” like a lovesick avatar, while Gucci recounted his fantasies from a jail cell to a laptop screen. It’s a flashy, tech-fueled love song built for the streaming era — and a clever flip of one of the most sampled love songs in R&B history.

12. Peaches (Remix) – Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris, Usher, and Snoop Dogg

Bieber rounded up three legends — Ludacris, Usher, and Snoop Dogg — for this coast-to-coast re-up of his Justice hit. Ludacris kicked things off with slick food metaphors and freaky flexes, Usher brought ATL bounce with “She do what she wanna do… bet her mama went to Freaknik,” and Snoop closed it out in a haze of kush and Cali pride. It was a playful celebration of region, romance, and rotation — anchored by Bieber’s sticky-sweet hook.

13. Wait for a Minute – Tyga feat. Justin Bieber

A moody, futuristic slow jam, “Wait For a Minute” found Tyga and Bieber blending boastful rap with airy R&B. Bieber’s dreamy hook — “Let’s run away for a minute, a dream place for a minute” — added a sense of escape to Tyga’s high-roller brags and flirty lines. Produced by Maejor, the track rode an infectious beat that made space for both artists to float. It’s a snapshot of 2010s pop-rap synergy in full swing.

14. Don’t Check On Me – Chris Brown feat. Justin Bieber and Ink

Built around acoustic guitar and airy harmonies, “Don’t Check on Me” offered a rare three-way blend of vulnerability. Bieber delivered a standout verse — “My heart is back in one piece, it ain't skipped a beat” — making peace with a past flame while still guarding his space. Ink’s tone softened the edges, while Chris Brown’s hook reminded us that closure isn’t always mutual. It’s one of Bieber’s most introspective R&B guest features to date.

15. WAY IT IS – Justin Bieber feat. Gunna

Released as part of Bieber’s surprise SWAG album, “WAY IT IS” blended unique R&B vibes with luxury-laced bars from Gunna. Bieber floated through the hook — “That’s just the way it is, then we can settle down” — offering intimacy and emotional transparency. Gunna countered with smooth, designer-filled affirmations of love, flexing Hermès, Hoorsenbuhs, and future family dreams. It’s a refined duet about real commitment, delivered with bedroom calm and studio polish.

16. We Are – Justin Bieber feat. Nas

One of Bieber’s most unexpected collaborations came in the form of “We Are,” a sleek, emotionally honest R&B-rap fusion with Queensbridge legend Nas. Over a mellow beat helmed by Poo Bear and D.K. the Punisher, Bieber pleaded to preserve a love under scrutiny: ”Don’t want us to lose what we are.” Nas closed out with grown-man wisdom, name-dropping HSTRY sweaters and Wraith rides as he painted a picture of loyalty through maturity.

17. No Brainer – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo

A spiritual sequel to “I’m the One,” DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer” reunited the original core lineup, with Bieber once again anchoring the hook. His chorus — “You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer” — drove a summer-ready anthem blending tropical pop and melodic rap. Chance got playful with wordplay and faith references, while Quavo added his signature ad-libs and slick talk. Bieber’s third verse brought it home with romantic urgency and spiritual undertones.