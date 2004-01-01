Image Image Credit Robert Mitra / WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images Image Alt Singers Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland wear Candie's slides and cropped t-shirts during the press conference to promote the brand's 1980s vintage revival. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Destiny’s Child reunion featured “Lose My Breath” and “Bootylicious,” thrilling fans at Allegiant Stadium.

JAY-Z and Shaboozey also made appearances during the final “Cowboy Carter” show.

Beyoncé’s tour grossed over $400 million, making it the highest-grossing country tour to date.

Beyoncé ended her “Cowboy Carter Tour” with a bang on Saturday night (July 26), and fans are still trying to catch their breath. During the final stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the music icon shocked the crowd by reuniting with her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, delivering a surprise performance that instantly set social media on fire.

The reunion happened midway through the show. Beyoncé disappeared from the stage for a moment before rising from below, flanked by Rowland and Williams, as the trio’s hit “Independent Women” blared through the stadium. The crowd lost it. “Destiny’s Child, b**ch!” Beyoncé shouted into the mic, as the group launched into their 2004 banger “Lose My Breath.” The medley continued with Bey’s “Energy,” where they tackled the infamous Mute Challenge together before ending on a nostalgic note with “Bootylicious.”

“Give it up for Destiny’s Child!” Beyoncé told the roaring crowd before exiting the stage with her longtime collaborators. She later shared photos of the moment on Instagram, confirming the reunion was real — and rare.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Beyoncé also brought out country star Shaboozey and her husband JAY-Z for quick cameos, adding to the excitement of the final night. As fans have come to expect, her daughter Blue Ivy followed Destiny’s Child’s surprise act with her “Deja Vu” performance, continuing the tradition of performing alongside her mom.

Here’s how people reacted in real time: Former City Girls rapper JT tweeted, “‘[Destiny’s Child] b**ch’ yes sister do that one but at the same time you dead a** wrong! Ughhhh my girls looked sooooo good!!!!! I hope Tina made the outfits, like I'm gagggggingggggg! Everybody I know sleep I'm [about] to get on the phone with 911, this is an emergency.”

Another X user wrote, “If someone had told me a while ago that Beyoncé would leave the stage with Destiny’s Child for her ACTUAL child to perform, I simply wouldn’t have believed it.” Another fan channeled “Love Island’s” Huda for their reaction: “Wow, Destiny’s Child reunion… My dream date and she knows that.”

A fan who attended the show posted: “SHABOOZEY??? JAY-Z???? DRUNK IN LOVE??? PARTITION??? DESTINY’S CHILD??? MUTE CHALLENGE??? BEST F**KING SHOW OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!”



Even Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, chimed in on the moment, writing on X that he “could not be prouder” to witness Destiny’s Child together again — especially during a tour that has broken records and made history. He reflected on their success as a reminder of what’s possible when you “dream big and work hard.”

“Cowboy Carter Tour” becomes highest-grossing country tour ever

According to a press release from Live Nation, the Las Vegas finale capped a sold-out, 32-date run across North America and Europe. The tour drew more than 1.5 million fans and grossed over $400 million, breaking more than 30 stadium records along the way.

Billboard now reports that the “Cowboy Carter Tour” is the highest-grossing country tour of all time. With that milestone, Beyoncé becomes the highest-grossing Black artist and R&B artist in history — and the first woman and American act to have two tours each surpass $400 million.