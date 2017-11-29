Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce and JAY-Z kiss on stage during their 2018 On The Run tour Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to Beyoncé and JAY-Z, the BeyHive has receipts. From decoded lyrics to archived interviews, fans have built a digital museum of the Carters’ love story. And while the couple is famously private, they’ve still managed to drop gems over the years — onstage, in their music, and in passing bars that have inevitably became lore. Whether it’s their matching “IV” tattoos, a secret wedding, or the fact that their first-born daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was conceived in Paris, these two have created a relationship timeline full of magnificent, covert details. Here are six standout facts that every true BeyHive member has probably clocked about Beyoncé and JAY-Z's relationship -- but if you haven’t yet, don’t worry... We’re putting you on game.

1. The number that defines Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s love story

If you know anything about Beyoncé and JAY‑Z, you know the number four is basically the third partner in their relationship. They both have matching “IV” tattoos on their ring fingers, Bey was born on Sept. 4, JAY-Z on Dec. 4, and they said “I do” on April 4. But, it doesn’t stop there. The number shows up in their music, too. Beyoncé’s fourth studio album is literally titled 4, and JAY-Z dropped his critically acclaimed LP 4:44 in 2017. According to People, their daughter’s name, Blue Ivy, is also a nod to “IV.” The number has remained a subtle thread in their love story.

2. Beyoncé and JAY-Z use music as therapy and originally planned for Lemonade and 4:44 to be a joint album

Long before Lemonade had the BeyHive grabbing batons and 4:44 had JAY-Z confessing his sins, the Carters were actually working on a joint album. Yep — according to JAY-Z in a 2017 interview with The New York Times' T Magazine, the original plan was to drop a collaborative project. But things didn’t quite unfold that way. “It didn’t happen in that way,” he explained. “We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together.”

As they were building that project, Beyoncé’s music moved quicker. “The music she was making at that time was further along,” JAY-Z said. “So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on.” And yes, he was right there through it all. “There was never a point where it was like, ‘I’m making this album.’ I was right there the entire time.”

Both LPs went on to become cultural moments, tackling vulnerability, trust, and everything that comes with trying to heal in public. JAY-Z admitted that listening to the works made them “very, very uncomfortable.” But that discomfort had purpose. “The best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it,” he shared. “That’s where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations.”

Beyoncé and JAY-Z pulled off one of the most lowkey celebrity weddings of all time. Back in April 2008, they quietly tied the knot at the rapper’s NYC home in a super-intimate ceremony with just 40 guests — no press, no public announcement, nothing. According to E! News, the couple even drove 25 miles north to Scarsdale, NY, trying to keep things under wraps, while getting their marriage license. But, as E! hilariously put it, they “forgot they were Beyoncé and JAY-Z,” and, of course, were spotted.

They kept the actual wedding footage under wraps for years until 2014, when they finally shared never-before-seen clips during their “On the Run Tour.”

4. Blue Ivy Carter was conceived in Paris, a fact that JAY-Z perfectly placed within his bars

Leave it to JAY-Z to drop a life milestone in a lyric and make it sound fly. In his 2012 track “Glory,” which he released after Blue Ivy was born, the proud dad let us all in on a very specific detail: She was conceived in Paris, apparently right before Beyoncé shot the cover for her album 4. As he rapped, “You don't yet know what swag is, but you was made in Paris / And Mama woke up the next day and shot her album package.” Iconic behavior, honestly. Blue may have been born in NYC, but according to Hov, her origin story starts in the City of Love.

5. Beyoncé and JAY-Z hold the Guinness World Record for most Grammys as a married couple

Beyoncé and JAY-Z aren’t just music royalty; they’re literally in Guinness World Records. As of February 2023, the Carters secured the official title for the most Grammys won by a married couple. As of 2025, Beyoncé leads the way with 35 wins, the most of any artist ever, and JAY-Z holds 25. And let’s not forget their combined 188 nominations!

6. Back in 2018, the Carters helped the Louvre break its all-time visitor record with their “Apes**t” video

Only Beyoncé and JAY-Z could casually turn a world-famous art museum into their music video set and then break its attendance record. The Carters filmed the video for their hit “ Apes**t ” in the Louvre, flexing in front of the Mona Lisa and other iconic artworks as if they were family heirlooms. The impact? According to The Guardian, the museum had its highest attendance ever in 2018 — over 10 million visitors.

The Louvre even created a 90-minute guided tour inspired by the video, letting fans take in the art featured in Everything Is Love.

From private vows to public art, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have built more than a relationship. They’ve crafted a legacy. These moments aren’t just Bey-Z trivia; they’re chapters in a cultural blueprint that continues to inspire.