Key Takeaways:

Gavin Adcock’s comments about Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER (and subsequent explanation) triggered widespread online backlash.

Fans and public figures accused Adcock of gatekeeping and using Beyoncé’s name for clout.

COWBOY CARTER continues to see critical and commercial success despite criticism from Adcock and others.

Country singer Gavin Adcock is facing heavy backlash after dismissing Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER during a recent performance — a moment that quickly caught fire on social media. In fan-filmed footage, Adcock can be seen gripping a bottle of whiskey as he addressed the crowd and took direct aim at the global superstar.

“You can tell her we’re coming for her f**king a**,” he shouted. “That s**t ain’t country music, and it ain’t ever been country music, and it ain’t gonna be country music.”

His comment, which came as COWBOY CARTER continues to chart high on Apple Music’s country rankings, sparked immediate reaction online, with critics accusing the rising artist of gatekeeping and thinly veiled opportunism. Beyoncé’s album has been celebrated for fusing country roots with other Black musical traditions and has already made history by earning Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.

Fans defend Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER as a landmark country album

As expected, the BeyHive didn’t hold back in their response. “He’s releasing ‘real country music’ but can’t even enter the top three in his own genre... Please [get the f**k out],” one fan wrote on X, while another added, “Let’s stop giving irrelevant people platforms like this. No one knows who Gavin Adcock is, okay?”

Prominent journalist Roland S. Martin issued a blunt rebuke to Adcock. “GO TO HELL,” he stated. “The PEOPLE have spoken. Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER IS country music. Maybe your music is s**t!”

In response to the mounting criticism, Adcock posted a follow-up message on social media attempting to clarify his comments. He noted he grew up hearing the Texas star’s music and even praised her Super Bowl halftime show.

“I’ma go ahead and clear this up,” he spoke. “When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car… But I really don’t believe her album should be labeled as country music. It doesn’t sound country, it doesn’t feel country, and I just don’t think that people [who] have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete… just because she’s Beyoncé.”

Controversy surrounds Adcock’s arrest and upcoming album release

Fans weren’t buying the explanation. Many accused him of leveraging Beyoncé’s name to stir controversy and promote his upcoming album, Own Worst Enemy, which is scheduled to drop in August.

“You’re using Beyoncé to promote your new album coming out,” one post read. “If you didn’t mention Beyoncé we wouldn’t know who [the f**k] you are. Thank Beyoncé when your album does well.”

Others pointed out the irony of Adcock’s remarks, considering his recent arrest for reckless driving and open container possession. In May, he was clocked going 103 miles per hour in a 1973 Dodge Challenger, resulting in a mugshot that he proudly posted to Instagram. “Gavin Adcock is just a fat drunk degenerate who thinks endangering lives on the road is okay,” one user wrote.

Beyoncé has not publicly responded to Adcock’s comments, but in a previous statement, she explained the album’s deeper intent. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed,” she shared. “But because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

