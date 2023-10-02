Image Image Credit Gareth Fuller - PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Knowles takes the applause with her mother Tina Knowles (left) following their House of Dereon Catwalk Show at Selfridges, London, shown as part of London Fashion Week. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé and Mama Tina made a big fan's concert dream come true. Now, the internet has a new favorite grandmother in social media sensation Ida Mae Maclin. The elder diva attended the “Cowboy Carter Tour” during its two-day stop in Washington, D.C., and it was all thanks to a viral post.

Grandma Maclin and her crew were able to put on their finest western chic attire and lift their “II Hands II Heaven” with Queen Bey thanks to the mother-daughter duo being tagged in a Feb. 6 video on Instagram.

“I saw her post last year and I DM’ed her granddaughter, and this lovely grandma came to DC to the concert! Me and Bey bought tickets for them. They had a blast. She is hilarious!” wrote the BeyHive’s most adored mother. Grandma Ida, who suffers from dementia, was dressed in a “money green” ensemble with fringe, boots, and a cowboy hat as she danced the night away in clips from the show.

The fiery matriarch, 84, was a straight shooter when she publicly demanded the superstar stash away tickets for one of the "Cowboy Carter Tour" stops days after dates were announced in February. “Look, Beyoncé, we have supported you so much… I had a birthday party that you didn’t come to, but I went to yours. I want you to know that. And Beyoncé, I’ma give you my address to send me five tickets… I need them right away,” said Ida as she and her family laughed at her candor in the video.

As she hilariously pleaded her case, the firecracker elder explained, “I can’t afford to see you no more. I’m 80 years old. I done spent so much damn money on you I live in a raggedy house now… We need some tickets.” According to her, she’s been a fan of the RENAISSANCE singer since the early days of her career.

The "Cowboy Carter Tour” kicked off in California in April, immediately taking off on social media. The production is set to conclude on July 26 in Nevada.