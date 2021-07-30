Image Image Credit Ben Montgomery/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé merch Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” will take over Atlanta with four shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The city is celebrating with a variety of themed events, from drag brunches to line-dancing socials and viral TikToks.

Special venue requests, like closing the stadium roof and turning off the Halo Board, will make the shows even more memorable.

With four back-to-back “Cowboy Carter Tour” shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (July 10, 11, 13, and 14), Beyoncé has effectively launched a mini-residency that has everyone going all out. From line-dancing socials to tea parties to themed cocktails, Atlanta has transformed into a Yeehaw-hive celebration.

Fans are already bracing for the chaos. “Atlanta’s traffic is about to be crazy all week,” one person posted on X, referencing Beyoncé’s run coinciding with MLB All-Star Weekend and a WWE event. Another declared, “Beyoncé better bring out Crime Mob at the Atlanta show, and I mean it.” Elsewhere, a TikTok user couldn’t contain his excitement in a video that’s since gone viral.

Even Mercedes-Benz Stadium is showing out. The venue posted, “WORLD STOP. Atlanta… It’s Beyoncé week,” with a photo of Queen Bey on stage. Another tweet quoted her “Freakum Dress” lyrics — “I think I'm ready, been locked up in the house way too long... It's time to get it” — alongside fan tips and concert guidance.

Beyoncé's Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows come with special requests

Beyoncé is making sure her “Cowboy Carter Tour” stops in Atlanta are unforgettable.

At her request, the stadium roof will remain closed for all four performances, and the 360-degree Halo Board, typically a centerpiece at MBS, will be turned off. Some fans speculate the decision may relate to a flying car prop that tilted during a June show in Houston. While Beyoncé was safely lowered and continued performing without issue, it’s unclear whether said prop will return for the Atlanta run. It should also be noted that, with July 11 being one of the concert dates, hopes are high for surprise guests or a nod to her viral track, “7/11.”

Atlanta celebrates COWBOY CARTER week with Beyoncé-themed events

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed, the city is hosting plenty of special events to mark Beyoncé’s four-night concert run.

All across the metropolitan area, events include a drag brunch, the Denim & Diamonds Tea at the Waldorf Astoria, a mechanical bull party dubbed “Knuckin If You Buckin,” and a line-dancing social featuring steps like “boots on the ground.”

As far as the actual tour, tickets remain available for select nights as of this article. Whether you're going or just soaking in the citywide buzz, one thing is clear: Beyoncé has Atlanta on lock. Check out other reactions to the upcoming celebration below.