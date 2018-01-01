Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

JAY-Z and Beyoncé reunited onstage for the first time since 2018, performing “Crazy in Love” and more during Bey’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” stop in Paris.

Paris got the added surprise when Hov delivered a rousing solo rendition of “N**gas In Paris” for the Stade de France crowd.

Cardi B, Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles were present for the iconic performance.

Beyoncé paused centerstage and gave her husband the spotlight, making room for a moment fans didn’t see coming. Their last joint performance was at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg back in 2018, making this return especially meaningful, especially with the entire VIP section watching: Cardi B, Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles were in the building.

JAY-Z Brings “N**gas In Paris” back to the French city in iconic solo moment

Once he finished “Crazy in Love,” JAY kept the energy up by diving into “N**gas in Paris,” a track that originally debuted alongside Ye on 2011’s Watch the Throne. While Ye was nowhere in sight, the symbolism of JAY performing that song in the actual City of Light wasn’t lost on anyone. Crowd footage captured the live moment as the entire venue screamed every bar.

To close out his cameo, Hov and Beyoncé fused “Drunk in Love” with elements of “Partition,” creating a new mashup moment that hadn’t appeared in previous “Cowboy Carter Tour” setlists. Though the tour has leaned into country and Americana themes, this stretch of the show served as a flashback to the couple’s iconic catalog and a reminder of their undeniable chemistry.

Fans celebrate the power couple with reactions on social media

The internet erupted with reactions almost as quickly as the clips went viral. “Not a crazy take, but JAY-Z has become a better performer the older he’s got,” one X user wrote, echoing the sentiment that the Roc Nation head’s stage presence has evolved. Another focused on his staying power, stating, “I thought they said JAY-Z wasn’t an international superstar…”

One particularly viral post read: “Beyoncé gave JAY-Z the stage to perform… in Paris… after her third sold-out Stade de France show. 17-plus years married. 23 years together. Daughters on stage. Son backstage. Ms. Tina there. Angie there. Kelly there. I just know those group chats are in shambles right now.” One fan summed it up by calling the Brooklyn legend “the man he thinks he is.”

Check out plenty of other reactions below.