Beyoncé kicked off her “Cowboy Carter Tour” on Monday (April 28) with a three-hour performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The night combined country influences with pop, R&B and ballroom flair while weaving in visual commentary about American identity and Black creativity. Early in the set, the words “Never ask permission for something that already belongs to you” lit up the stage — a bold message that framed the entire show.

Opening with “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” and her rendition of The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” Beyoncé transitioned into a Jimi Hendrix-style version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” “I want to thank all of those who came before me,” she said as images of Black country trailblazers like Linda Martell appeared onscreen. “Thank you for giving me the creative liberty to challenge myself.” Dressed in a white leather ensemble (confirmed as Mugler by Rolling Stone) and cowboy hat, she celebrated country’s Black roots while reminding the crowd of her seemingly endless musical range.

Beyoncé brings out daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter during “Cowboy Carter Tour” opener

Family moments were a central part of the show. Blue Ivy performed throughout the night, joining backup dancers during songs like “YA YA,” “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” and “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.” During a solo moment for “Deja Vu,” she revived choreography from her mother’s B’Day era. Rumi Carter also made a rare appearance during “PROTECTOR,” smiling and waving as Beyoncé serenaded her.

Beyond the family moments, Beyoncé continued to weave in nods to her RENAISSANCE era. A “TYRANT” performance atop a mechanical bull led into a ballroom-inspired segment featuring “I’M THAT GIRL,” “COZY,” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.” During “YA YA,” she sat on a throne while a robotic arm poured her a glass of whiskey.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” visuals, protest imagery and more

The show’s visuals leaned heavily into themes of resistance and taking back what’s yours. In one scene, Beyoncé faced off against an older white cowboy in a gun duel, with bullets bouncing harmlessly off her body — a presumed reference to being snubbed from Nashville’s country music scene. Later, she soared above the crowd in a pink neon horseshoe performing “DADDY LESSONS“ before switching to a flying convertible adorned with an American flag for “16 CARRIAGES.”

Musically, the setlist featured a lot of interspersed songs, including elements of Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “THIQUE.” King Bey also performed a viral version of “Diva” and nodded to New Orleans bounce during a rendition of Dolly Parton’s “JOLENE.” The concert climaxed with a remix of “TEXAS HOLD 'EM” that transitioned seamlessly into “Crazy in Love” (unfortunately, JAY-Z did not take the stage for the latter).

Beyoncé will continue her run with more LA shows before heading to Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, D.C., Atlanta and Las Vegas, where the “Cowboy Carter Tour” will wrap in July.