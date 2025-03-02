Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Beyoncé got everyone hyped when she announced her upcoming “COWBOY CARTER Tour” during Grammy Awards weekend. On Monday (Feb. 3), the newly minted Album of the Year recipient shared additional details on her website, including the dates for the highly anticipated stadium run.

The “COWBOY CARTER Tour” will kick off this April in Los Angeles, where Bey will perform four shows. Other lucky cities include Chicago, London, Paris and Washington, D.C. The live experience will come to a close in Atlanta this July. A variety of presale options begin later this month before general tickets go live on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

Back in March 2024, the Houston icon unveiled her eighth studio LP, COWBOY CARTER, the second installment of a planned trilogy. Switching things up from its dance and house-inspired predecessor, 2022’s RENAISSANCE, Bey’s latest body of work took a deep dive into the country and Americana genres. Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, Jon Batiste and more contributed to the release, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. One of the album’s lead singles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” topped the Hot Country Songs chart, making the Destiny’s Child alum the first Black woman to achieve the feat.

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed... and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she wrote on Instagram about the critically acclaimed effort prior to its arrival. “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. [COWBOY CARTER] is a result of challenging myself and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”