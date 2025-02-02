Image Image Credit Brooke Sutton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé is heading back on the road! The singer confirmed the rumors on Sunday (Feb. 2) when she announced the “COWBOY CARTER Tour” will indeed be taking place this year. On Instagram, she shared two announcement posts — the first is a video of a flashing tour sign hanging in the desert, and the second is a photo of herself wearing bleached braids, red lipstick and a grill.

Details about the cities and dates have not been revealed, but fans are excitedly sharing their plans to be front and center wherever the tour goes. “Oh, me and my best friend are about to saddle up! I can’t miss this ONE!” commented an eager supporter. “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Nischelle Turner echoed a sentiment shared by countless Beyhive members when she typed, “Just take my whole check….all of it!” For others, getting into formation looked more like, “ALREADY PLANNING MY OUTFIT, MUVA.”

Scores of reactions expressed that while the tour teaser was an unexpected drop, several individuals suspected that Beyoncé had plans to hit the road. On Christmas Day, the “16 Carriages” singer pulled off a jaw-dropping medley of her COWBOY CARTER album for the “Beyoncé Bowl” halftime show during the Houston Texans vs. the Baltimore Ravens football game. Immediately after the performance, she released a video of herself waving a flag while seated on a horse. Her followers were alerted to keep a watchful eye for an update on Jan. 14. Her last moving production was for the “Renaissance World Tour” in 2023.

However, when the big day finally came around, the announcement millions received was not about a tour or a new project. Instead, amidst the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, she postponed the pre-planned reveal. “I can continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram, guiding followers to her BeyGOOD foundation to join in the effort to provide resources for those impacted by the natural disaster.

Sunday night will mark the first public appearance the superstar has made since Dec. 25, when she attends the Grammys. She leads the nominations with 11, including the elusive Album of the Year, where she is going up against Taylor Swift. It is unconfirmed if she will perform; her last time entertaining the crowd took place at the 2017 awards ceremony.